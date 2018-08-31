TshisaLIVE

Here we go again! Fans think Mampintsha is about to pop the question

The star sparks fresh engagement rumours with ring snap.

31 August 2018 - 11:21 By Kyle Zeeman
Image: Via Babes Wodumo Instagram

Big Nuz star Mampintsha has seen his alleged relationship with Babes Wodumo hog headlines and social media feeds for ages now, but seemed to spark fresh rumours this week with a picture of a ring.

The streets are still confused as to whether the pair are actually an item since Babes was confronted on Metro FM about allegedly being abused by Mampintsha, where she claimed the pair had broken up. Recent reports and social media posts, including one from Babes on Thursday showing the pair lying in bed, have led to some believing the pair may have found their way back to each other.  

In fact, Mampintsha and Babes have in the past been the subject of so many pregnancy and wedding rumours that you would think their romance was a season of Days Of Our Lives.

Mampintsha obviously didn't help the cause on Thursday when he uploaded a snap of a ring and asked fans what they thought.

It didn't take long for fans to think he was about to pop the question and they flooded his Instagram and Twitter mentions telling the boy to take his shot and pop the question.

Babes told Metro FM's Mo Flava and Masechaba Ndlovu in May that she and Mampintsha were over  and claimed that he has control of her social media account and used it to pretend like they were cool.

So fans were also suspicious that the pic could be a stunt from Mampintsha.

