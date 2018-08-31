Here we go again! Fans think Mampintsha is about to pop the question
The star sparks fresh engagement rumours with ring snap.
Big Nuz star Mampintsha has seen his alleged relationship with Babes Wodumo hog headlines and social media feeds for ages now, but seemed to spark fresh rumours this week with a picture of a ring.
The streets are still confused as to whether the pair are actually an item since Babes was confronted on Metro FM about allegedly being abused by Mampintsha, where she claimed the pair had broken up. Recent reports and social media posts, including one from Babes on Thursday showing the pair lying in bed, have led to some believing the pair may have found their way back to each other.
In fact, Mampintsha and Babes have in the past been the subject of so many pregnancy and wedding rumours that you would think their romance was a season of Days Of Our Lives.
Mampintsha obviously didn't help the cause on Thursday when he uploaded a snap of a ring and asked fans what they thought.
It didn't take long for fans to think he was about to pop the question and they flooded his Instagram and Twitter mentions telling the boy to take his shot and pop the question.
Wait at least one year or two years Shimora.. Umshado is a big step pic.twitter.com/BzcN89flpX— T-GoM (@ThaboMyeni2) August 30, 2018
Babes told Metro FM's Mo Flava and Masechaba Ndlovu in May that she and Mampintsha were over and claimed that he has control of her social media account and used it to pretend like they were cool.
So fans were also suspicious that the pic could be a stunt from Mampintsha.
Hhayi khona guys something does not add up in the many post that I have read on this wall even vedios and voice notes is this #Shimora mbamba or someone is plying us here. If so how come he always post about her trophy girl but she will not respond even once on the posts...?— Meibra Nkambule (@sinkelz) August 30, 2018
Ngicela ulale! Ungisize nje ngoba sikhathele thina ukukhuleka pic.twitter.com/o1Qmk5aEfE— Maphindi Khubazi (@Hazel_Mthethwa) August 30, 2018