IN MEMES | Twitter just can't deal with Vee breaking Jerry's heart
No man! Is too much now.
It has become painfully clear that The Queen's Jerry and Vee will rotate in a never-ending cycle of hurt, and Twitter is over it.
Tweeps feel like after watching Vee and Jerry hurt each other over and over, it's time for them to move on.
When Vee shattered Jerry's heart into a million pieces on Thursday night by telling him she's moved on, Twitter felt that pain in their core.
To be honest, something truly has to give now. This can't go on (cc. The Queen writers). This love/hurt relationship has reached its mileage.
But as always Twitter had just the right memes for their heartbreak and frustration.
#TheQueenMzansi Jerry right now pic.twitter.com/sI74RN0AhS— Tsonga Princess (@learnphillemons) August 30, 2018
😭😭 Malume Jerry is breaking my heart. He is a good man who is deserving of love😭. His love of his life just friend zoned him.💔#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/VHW4WctgGG— Mamello Mokoena (@melo_mamikie) August 30, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi what Vuyiswa is doing to Jerry...😭 pic.twitter.com/rKGzZT3sZZ— Tsonga Princess (@learnphillemons) August 30, 2018
Jerry Just Need To Find Someone Else Ayy 😩😩😩#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/uimzF9L941— 👑Bonginkosi B* Mbele👑 (@BongiBMbele) August 30, 2018
I don't like what Vuyiswa is doing to Jerry. The look of hurt on his face is too much #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/KFjoUh8DAF— T. (@bieberstownie) August 30, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi i can feel Jerry's hurt, they say truth shall set you free but iit hurts so much.... pic.twitter.com/PmgRpDlr8L— mbuyiselo (@mbuyiselodeyi) August 30, 2018
Anyone who will answer the question "I'm smart, why do I struggle with women? " by Jerry, that person deserves a Bell's. It really hit home coz I'm also like that.😩#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/bMgoFY9vmL— Bonny_M📿 (@Bonny_99M) August 30, 2018
Vuyiswa how could you do that to Jerry, This man has done a lot for you nxla😭😭😭 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/pFxHI1KXT7— Nthabi Motsemme (@Nthabi_M7) August 30, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi jerry must also go to Butcher, pic.twitter.com/u67q1JkJaN— Khumbu M (@Tygerdkay) August 30, 2018
Uncle Jerry 😓#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ZKmod64iHs— Afro Lover (@tshego_fatso_ck) August 30, 2018
Why is Vuyi breaking Jerry's heart like this ? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/10VF0amh6c— Salmaspeanut (@salmakhumalo) August 30, 2018