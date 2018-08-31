TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Twitter just can't deal with Vee breaking Jerry's heart

No man! Is too much now.

31 August 2018 - 08:33 By Chrizelda Kekana
Shona Ferguson plays Jerry Maake in The Queen.
Image: Twitter/Ferguson Films

It has become painfully clear that The Queen's Jerry and Vee will rotate in a never-ending cycle of hurt, and Twitter is over it. 

Tweeps feel like after watching Vee and Jerry hurt each other over and over, it's time for them to move on. 

When Vee shattered Jerry's heart into a million pieces on Thursday night by telling him she's moved on, Twitter felt that pain in their core.

To be honest, something truly has to give now. This can't go on (cc. The Queen writers).  This love/hurt relationship has reached its mileage.

But as always Twitter had just the right memes for their heartbreak and frustration.

