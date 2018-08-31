LISTEN | Eminem dropped a surprise album & here's 4 songs you need to listen to first

Veteran rapper Eminem just dropped a Kamikaze bomb on the game with a surprise album release on Friday, and fans across the globe are raving about it.

The album, called Kamikaze was released in the early hours of Friday morning and follows 2017's Revival. It immediately raced up the Twitter trends lists worldwide.

Local fans were still digesting Boity Thulo's rap debut single when it dropped and were quick to warm up their Twitter fingers again to share their thoughts on Em's new album.