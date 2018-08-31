TshisaLIVE

Sbahle Mpisane making steady progress, eats her first meal since car crash

31 August 2018 - 11:04 By Jeff Wicks
Sbahle Mpisane is recovering well.
Image: Instagram/Sbahle Mpisane

After three weeks in hospital following a horrific car crash, those close to TV star and fitness fundi Sbahle Mpisane are overjoyed that she was strong enough to enjoy her first solid meal. 

Sbahle who has been showing steady signs of recovery also uttered her first words earlier this week.

It was her grandmother, Margaret Busisiwe Mpisane or Nono as she is known to Sbahle, who brushed nursing staff aside to help feed her granddaughter the meal on Wednesday.  

"She's rapidly progressing thanks to her medical team.  She had her first meal yesterday and was fed by her granny who was so excited.

It was a light meal of mash and gravy supplied by the hospital and the nursing sisters started feeding her and gogo couldn’t believe she was eating. She decided to take a centre stage in feeding her. That alone gives us a clear indication that she's recovering well considering the accident," Sbahle's father Sbu Mpisane said. 

Sbahle was critically injured in a high-impact car accident on Margaret Mncadi Avenue (formerly Victoria Embankment) in Durban on August 9. 

Paramedics had to use Jaws of Life to remove her from the vehicle after it overturned and caught fire.

While initial reports indicated that her sports car was the only vehicle involved in the crash, her father Sbu said he’d unearthed information that another vehicle may have hit the BMW causing her to lose control and hit a palm tree.

On the 'hit and run' Sbu said he was leaving the investigation to the police.

