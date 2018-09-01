Glam queen! Four looks, one night - Minnie Dlamini slays again
08 September 2018 - 07:00
Listen, Minnie Dlamini is no stranger to slaying many different outfits at a single event. And she did it again.
With the power of designer Gert-Johan Coetzee, Minnie rocked four looks while hosting the Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards.
Minnie posted a video of herself in one of the dresses on her Instagram and, of course, her fans went wild. You know, just a casual 140,000 views. And counting.
Take a look at all of her outfits.
#Queening
My looks tonight #AMVCA2018 #Host @gertjohan killed it!!! And I got to wear a gele 😍🇳🇬💎🇿🇦 Shout out to the glam squad!!!! @africamagictv pic.twitter.com/nZN8sqxQx7— Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) September 1, 2018