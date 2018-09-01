TshisaLIVE

Glam queen! Four looks, one night - Minnie Dlamini slays again

08 September 2018 - 07:00 By Jessica Levitt
Minnie knows how to rock a red carpet.
Image: Instagram/Minnie Dlamini

Listen, Minnie Dlamini is no stranger to slaying many different outfits at a single event. And she did it again.

With the power of designer Gert-Johan Coetzee, Minnie rocked four looks while hosting the Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards.

Minnie posted a video of herself in one of the dresses on her Instagram and, of course, her fans went wild. You know, just a casual 140,000 views. And counting.

Take a look at all of her outfits.

#Queening

