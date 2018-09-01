Inside cricket star Temba Bavuma’s fairytale white wedding

Cricket star Temba Bavuma's heart has been hit for a six, so he recently decided to put a ring on it and tie the knot.

Temba and his bae Phila have been dating for sometime now and finally decided to make their union official in an intimate ceremony at La Motte Wine Estate near Franschhoek.

The couple exchanged vows in a garden ceremony with trees all around and rose petals covering the floor.

Themba looked dapper in a white suit with black trimmings, while his missus dazzled in a white lace outfit.

As the day progressed, they headed into a reception hall filled with trees and flora design, all done by top wedding planner Precious Tumisho Thamaga.

The star later took to social media to thank friends and family for sharing the special day with him and Phila.

"Thank you to all that were a part of our day and made it special as it was," he wrote on Instagram.

Cava some pics from the day: