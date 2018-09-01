TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Azania looks flawless in latest cover shoot

01 September 2018 - 13:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Azania Mosaka is a slay queen of note.
Azania Mosaka is a slay queen of note.
Image: Instagram/Azania Mosaka

Guys, we're convinced that Azania Mosaka is aging in reverse.

The TV personality is on the cover of a new magazine called The Bar

And she looks absolutely flawless. 

After looking at the pics from the cover shoot, we're even more determined to hit the gym harder. 

Azania oozes class and sophistication. 

Yaaasss queen! 

Skolopad: No, I'm not signed yet but Dr Malinga's been putting me on

Skolopad's performance with Malinga had fans asking if she's FINALLY signed to Lingas Ent.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'I want my dad' - Sbahle Mpisane speaks first words since horror crash

"For me she has come back to life. I have said all this time she is a fighter and now she has spoken for the first time."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Moonchild on breakout gig: I told my folks I was buying fabric at the shops

Sis was supposed to come home with the fabric but was performing instead.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Skeem Saam's Leshole: It is every actors fear that they won't get paid

"The cost of living is very high and many of us have families that we have to look after."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu gushes over her house & car: 'I don't owe anybody' TshisaLIVE
  2. Enhle Mbali opens up about fellow 'sisters' DM'ing DJ Black Coffee TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | The Lillian Dube 'titty' comment that defeated the internet TshisaLIVE
  4. Toya Delazy slams 'homophobic' criticism over her Zulu dress to chief ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 5 killer lines from Boity’s rap debut TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners
X