SNAPS | Azania looks flawless in latest cover shoot
01 September 2018 - 13:00
Guys, we're convinced that Azania Mosaka is aging in reverse.
The TV personality is on the cover of a new magazine called The Bar.
And she looks absolutely flawless.
After looking at the pics from the cover shoot, we're even more determined to hit the gym harder.
Azania oozes class and sophistication.
Yaaasss queen!
@Azania_ for #TheBar! https://t.co/UXNj06uSFg pic.twitter.com/9s8ITQUTUJ— Leslie T. Jr Ramolai (@iAmLeslieR) August 28, 2018