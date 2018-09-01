WATCH | Simz' rapping to Dumi's track is everything
It's no secret that Dumi Masilela lives on in the heart of his wife and actress, Simz Ngema.
Even though it's difficult for Simz, she's determined to continue his legacy and let the world know he's still very much the king of her heart.
Last week Simz officially released one of Dumi's tracks, Uphushiwe which he wrote for her before his death.
Simz said that doing without Dumi is tough.
Simz also shared the cutest video of her rapping to another one of Dumi's tracks.
This love never falls❤ #Love #Shonaphansi #DumisaniMasilela pic.twitter.com/nvI45HitMG— Simphiwe Ngema (@Simz_Ngema) August 28, 2018
you can’t cheat on someone if you’re in love with them, you just can’t do it, you wouldn’t even consider doing it. if you can cheat on someone you claim to be in love with, you’re not in love, don’t waste their time, make it clear what your intentions are.— Simphiwe Ngema (@Simz_Ngema) August 27, 2018