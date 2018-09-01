TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Simz' rapping to Dumi's track is everything

01 September 2018 - 11:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Simz is determined to continue Dumi Masilela's legacy.
Simz is determined to continue Dumi Masilela's legacy.
Image: Instagram/Simphiwe Ngema

It's no secret that Dumi Masilela lives on in the heart of his wife and actress, Simz Ngema. 

Even though it's difficult for Simz, she's determined to continue his legacy and let the world know he's still very much the king of her heart. 

Last week Simz officially released one of Dumi's tracks, Uphushiwe which he wrote for her before his death. 

Simz said that doing without Dumi is tough. 

Simz also shared the cutest video of her rapping to another one of Dumi's tracks. 

FALSE ALARM! Sorry fam, Ayeye is NOT coming back for season 2

Hard luck Mzansi, it's not happening.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Skolopad: No, I'm not signed yet but Dr Malinga's been putting me on

Skolopad's performance with Malinga had fans asking if she's FINALLY signed to Lingas Ent.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'I want my dad' - Sbahle Mpisane speaks first words since horror crash

"For me she has come back to life. I have said all this time she is a fighter and now she has spoken for the first time."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Malcolm X dishes the deets on his love life & wedding plans

The People's Blesser opens up about the queen of his heart.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu gushes over her house & car: 'I don't owe anybody' TshisaLIVE
  2. Enhle Mbali opens up about fellow 'sisters' DM'ing DJ Black Coffee TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | The Lillian Dube 'titty' comment that defeated the internet TshisaLIVE
  4. Toya Delazy slams 'homophobic' criticism over her Zulu dress to chief ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 5 killer lines from Boity’s rap debut TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners
X