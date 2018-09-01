WATCH | Simz' rapping to Dumi's track is everything

It's no secret that Dumi Masilela lives on in the heart of his wife and actress, Simz Ngema.

Even though it's difficult for Simz, she's determined to continue his legacy and let the world know he's still very much the king of her heart.

Last week Simz officially released one of Dumi's tracks, Uphushiwe which he wrote for her before his death.

Simz said that doing without Dumi is tough.