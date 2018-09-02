TshisaLIVE

Bonang's giving away 3 of her fave gowns to fans for their matric dance

02 September 2018 - 11:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Bonang Matheba is giving back.
Image: Supplied

As women's month comes to an end Bonang Matheba has announced that three lucky fans can end up wearing one of her designer gowns to their matric dance. 

B announced on Thursday that she has decided to give away three of her favourite red carpet dresses. 

"I’ve had a most blessed month and want to share in my success by acknowledging others and encouraging individuals to feel strong, beautiful and empowered. So I’m giving three young ladies the chance to win one of my red carpet stunners and to be the queen of their matric dances. 

"As women’s month comes to a close I want us to remind each other that we are all queens in our own unique way." 

The three young women will also be styled by B's glam squad. 

Interested young ladies can email their motivations to womenofthefuture@bonangmatheba.com. Winners will be announced on September 10.  

