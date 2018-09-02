TshisaLIVE

LootLove sets tweep straight with spicy clapback

02 September 2018 - 07:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
LootLove has no time to entertain trolls.
Image: Instagram/Luthando Shosha

TV star LootLove has proven on numerous occasions that she will not entertain any sort of BS on her social media pages. 

But every now and then, LootLove returns to reiterate her stance on dealing with nosey tweeps. 

One person learnt this the hard way when he strolled onto Loot's TL to question a post. 

It all started after Loot tweeted about trusting the wrong one. 

The person asked if she was talking about Reason, and let's just say it didn't go down well. 

LootLove went on to show a few other tweeps the road in a string of stinging replies. 

Moral of the story: Don't mess with LootLove fam. Don't do it! 

