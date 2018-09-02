LootLove sets tweep straight with spicy clapback
TV star LootLove has proven on numerous occasions that she will not entertain any sort of BS on her social media pages.
But every now and then, LootLove returns to reiterate her stance on dealing with nosey tweeps.
One person learnt this the hard way when he strolled onto Loot's TL to question a post.
It all started after Loot tweeted about trusting the wrong one.
The person asked if she was talking about Reason, and let's just say it didn't go down well.
Even if i was, it has absolutely nothing to do with you. Quit tagging him in my Goddamn posts. https://t.co/t2O6mGORu8— 👑 LOOTLOVE™ (@LootLove) August 28, 2018
LootLove went on to show a few other tweeps the road in a string of stinging replies.
Don't be stupid babe. Don't be slow. Don't be annoying. I will do as i please, also please note if ever i want to tag? i will. Now please keep it moving. https://t.co/E4UMzcGizG— 👑 LOOTLOVE™ (@LootLove) August 28, 2018
Please get out my mentions ma'am and keep your fake concern. You're making mad noise & I'm having pretty peaceful evening. https://t.co/eAzN2LX94g— 👑 LOOTLOVE™ (@LootLove) August 28, 2018
Moral of the story: Don't mess with LootLove fam. Don't do it!