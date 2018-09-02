Menzi Ngubane spends time at an orphanage: None of them is a mistake

Actor Menzi Ngubane celebrated his birthday by spending the day with children at the Ethembeni Home in Doornfontein in Johannesburg.

Instead of splurging out on a fancy party, Menzi decided to donate groceries to the home and treat the kids to some sugary snacks.

He described the day as "special and beautiful".

"None of them is a mistake. I don't know and understand why they got abandoned but what I know for sure is it wasn't their fault, there's nothing wrong with them. They're lovely, adorable, they're so special and their future is bright".