Menzi Ngubane spends time at an orphanage: None of them is a mistake

02 September 2018 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Menzi Ngubane celebrated his birthday by giving back.
Image: Instagram/Menzi Ngubane

Actor Menzi Ngubane celebrated his birthday by spending the day with children at the Ethembeni Home in Doornfontein in Johannesburg.  

Instead of splurging out on a fancy party, Menzi decided to donate groceries to the home and treat the kids to some sugary snacks. 

He described the day as "special and beautiful". 

"None of them is a mistake. I don't know and understand why they got abandoned but what I know for sure is it wasn't their fault, there's nothing wrong with them. They're lovely, adorable, they're so special and their future is bright". 

