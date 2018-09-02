Mojak Lehoko roasted his competition to claim his place as Roast Battle champ
Here's why you need to know him!
Anyone can tell jokes when they are alone on stage or in their private WhatsApp group but when you're up against a bunch of comedians it can be a dangerous sport, but Mojak Lehoko emerged victorious in the Comedy Central Roast Battle.
Now that he's clinched the coveted title Mojak Lehoko has to prove he really knows his stuff.
But Mojak already has plenty of plans in the pipeline to capitalise on his moment in the sun.
"I’m working on a new one man show and writing more TV shows. Hopefully they’ll be coming to a TV screen near you."
So TshisaLIVE figured it might worth knowing the man behind the comedian just a lil better.
How did it feel to win Comedy Central Roast Battle?
It’s a bittersweet feeling. On the bright side I kicked ass but the downside is I’ve been removed from a few WhatsApp groups. No one trusts me anymore.
What makes a great comedian?
Great timing and a life filled with making terrible mistakes are essentials. Great jokes are also quite useful.
What is the secret ingredient to winning roasts, is it punchlines?
Punchlines are important and so is the element of surprise. Your opponent will have you against the ropes if they know what you’re going to cook up. Also, don’t hold back!
The first thing I do after I wake up in the morning is…
Check the explore tab on Instagram and end up only getting out of bed 3 hours after I’ve woken up.
The most embarrassing thing to ever happen to me was when…
I tried to cannon ball into a swimming pool at a pool party and ended up slipping and belly flopping into the pool while everyone was watching.
Whenever I find myself in an awkward conversation or awkward silence I…
Reach for the nearest object, raise it to my ear and pretend I’m taking a very important phone call with Barack Obama on the other line.
My grade 12 English teacher probably remembers me for…
Having potential. Thank goodness she encouraged me to fulfil it. I was always really good at…video games. I could probably beat anyone at Fifa. If anyone disagrees ask them to send me their location so I can beat them in person.
When I'm having a bad day, I…
Like to listen to some music and remember that things could be worse. I could have to give testimony at the State Capture Inquiry.
The biggest misconception about being a comedian is that people think I…
Tell jokes all the time. Sometimes you have to be serious in life. Ask my accountant.