Mojak Lehoko roasted his competition to claim his place as Roast Battle champ

Anyone can tell jokes when they are alone on stage or in their private WhatsApp group but when you're up against a bunch of comedians it can be a dangerous sport, but Mojak Lehoko emerged victorious in the Comedy Central Roast Battle.

Now that he's clinched the coveted title Mojak Lehoko has to prove he really knows his stuff.

But Mojak already has plenty of plans in the pipeline to capitalise on his moment in the sun.

"I’m working on a new one man show and writing more TV shows. Hopefully they’ll be coming to a TV screen near you."

So TshisaLIVE figured it might worth knowing the man behind the comedian just a lil better.

How did it feel to win Comedy Central Roast Battle?

It’s a bittersweet feeling. On the bright side I kicked ass but the downside is I’ve been removed from a few WhatsApp groups. No one trusts me anymore.

What makes a great comedian?

Great timing and a life filled with making terrible mistakes are essentials. Great jokes are also quite useful.

What is the secret ingredient to winning roasts, is it punchlines?

Punchlines are important and so is the element of surprise. Your opponent will have you against the ropes if they know what you’re going to cook up. Also, don’t hold back!

The first thing I do after I wake up in the morning is…

Check the explore tab on Instagram and end up only getting out of bed 3 hours after I’ve woken up.