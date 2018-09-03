TshisaLIVE

Boity apologises for previous homophobic tweets: I was young & naive

03 September 2018 - 12:47 By Kyle Zeeman
Boity says she no longer holds the same views as she did 10 years ago.
Boity says she no longer holds the same views as she did 10 years ago.
Image: Via Instagram

TV personality Boity Thulo has apologised for homophobic tweets she posted on Twitter in 2009 and 2010, after they resurfaced over the weekend and caused outrage on social media.

In tweets  Boity referred to a gay guy as a "fascinating thing" and complained about "gay sh*t" on soapies.

Although the tweets were from several years ago, Boity was dragged by Twitter users for her homophobic views.

Taking to social media amidst the controversy, Boity apologised to those offended by the tweets.

She admitted that the tweets were "offensive and crass" and claimed they came from a time when she was young and naive.

"A decade ago, I was naive, homophobic, young and didn’t know better. I was 19 and my views on sexuality were warped. We grow, our views change and we do better."

She added that she was not the person she was 10 years ago and did not hold the same views anymore.

"It’s gut wrenching and embarrassing to see them now however I am not the same person I was 10 years ago."

Her apology split fans who were still undecided if they were outraged or had forgiven her.

Toya Delazy slams 'homophobic' criticism over her Zulu dress to chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi's birthday

Toya's outfit sparked debate about traditional clothing and sexuality.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini's daughter Doja Cat slammed for homophobic slurs

Doja Cat said she's used the word "faggots" over 15,000 times in her life.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Ntsiki Mazwai hurt over radio not playing her 'pro-gay' song

"They would be excited and be like 'Yah! Great idea'. But they weren't really playing the song."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Inside cricket star Temba Bavuma’s fairytale white wedding TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Sho Majozi 'kicked off' Afropunk after-party stage TshisaLIVE
  3. LISTEN | Eminem dropped a surprise album & here's 4 songs you need to ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Black Coffee speaks out on alleged affair: 'Before you get used to everything, ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa: I won't get married to prove a point to society or because my bum is ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'What was painful was Zuma knew what I went through'- Williams speaks at ...
Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
X