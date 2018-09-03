Boity apologises for previous homophobic tweets: I was young & naive

TV personality Boity Thulo has apologised for homophobic tweets she posted on Twitter in 2009 and 2010, after they resurfaced over the weekend and caused outrage on social media.

In tweets Boity referred to a gay guy as a "fascinating thing" and complained about "gay sh*t" on soapies.

Although the tweets were from several years ago, Boity was dragged by Twitter users for her homophobic views.

Taking to social media amidst the controversy, Boity apologised to those offended by the tweets.