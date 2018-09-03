FINALLY! Zola 7's TV return gets a resounding YASSS from Twitter!
After eight years off the air Zola 7, real name Bonginkosi Dlamini, will return to TV with a new show, Hope with Zola and Mzansi is beyond excited.
The 2000s may not recall (some of them weren't born yet) when Zola earned his kasi hero title from his show Zola 7 in 2002. Like his old show, he aims to help youths reach their potential and uplift communities by tackling the issues holding them back.
After Sunday papers published the news that the loved kasi hero would indeed return to the small screen, fans were a bit skeptical until Zola himself confirmed the news on his social media.
"Hola bafethu, this is uncle Zola. I'm gonna be doing exactly what I was born for. I have a new show called Hope with Zola. You'll follow me on Facebook with your hopes. It's on DStv on Moja Love, I'm doing exactly what I was born for and it's gonna be lit. In Jesus name and the devil won't win."
Although Zola has been doing his thing as a radio personality on Massiv Metro and had a short stint as a presenter on Utatakho, Mzansi has been yearning for a show that did the same as his Zola 7 show.
So Twitter straight up went nuts after Zola confirmed that the show was indeed a thing.
When we had Zola7 is Back pic.twitter.com/F5DYMSSAU6— Phathutshedzo Musuthu (@Musuthu) September 2, 2018
"Bade Lami Ukhomba Mina Hlale Wazi Eyamadoda Ayipheli" 💯 pic.twitter.com/piyhaMQonu— Makhoba, Zungu, Sengwayo.🇿🇦 (@BonganeRay) September 2, 2018
Kyosal' abafelokazi pic.twitter.com/Wn3U4uphKP— Bathilda Bagshot (@Zettie909) September 2, 2018
This was long over due weZola pic.twitter.com/ve4n2yFl99— Maphum (@Maphumzah) September 2, 2018
Our President is back pic.twitter.com/pUYWhP4fpQ— iBhubesi (@mabasotf) September 2, 2018
Finally pic.twitter.com/jERqALfmMC— Sedzy (@SedzywaMpho) September 2, 2018
I’m here for the comments (the amazing support that ubab’ uZola is receiving after all these years is absolutely humbling) MAY THE LORD CONTINUE BLESSING YOUR HUSTLE BABA WE LOVE YOU AND WE WILL FOREVER SUPPORT YOU🌸 pic.twitter.com/xSFObdOhJW— FAITH (@Nommyfresh) September 2, 2018
There was only a slight issue raised by Zola's legions of followers on Twitter: "Why is it on paid TV?"
This because Mzansi considers Zola a "national treasure" and therefore accessibility to him is also very important.
The show will air at 9:30pm on October 2 on Moja Love.