TshisaLIVE

FINALLY! Zola 7's TV return gets a resounding YASSS from Twitter!

03 September 2018 - 13:40 By Chrizelda Kekana
Zola 7 is making his TV return as a host of a show after eight years.
Zola 7 is making his TV return as a host of a show after eight years.
Image: Instagram/RealZola7

After eight years off the air Zola 7, real name Bonginkosi Dlamini, will return to TV with a new show, Hope with Zola  and Mzansi is beyond excited.

The 2000s may not recall (some of them weren't born yet) when Zola earned his kasi hero title from his show Zola 7 in 2002. Like his old show, he aims to help youths reach their potential and uplift communities by tackling the issues holding them back.

After Sunday papers published the news that the loved kasi hero would indeed return to the small screen, fans were a bit skeptical until Zola himself confirmed the news on his social media.

"Hola bafethu, this is uncle Zola. I'm gonna be doing exactly what I was born for. I have a new show called Hope with Zola. You'll follow me on Facebook with your hopes. It's on DStv on Moja Love, I'm doing exactly what I was born for and it's gonna be lit. In Jesus name and the devil won't win."

Although Zola has been doing his thing as a radio personality on Massiv Metro and had a short stint as a presenter on Utatakho, Mzansi has been yearning for a show that did the same as his Zola 7 show.

So Twitter straight up went nuts after Zola confirmed that the show was indeed a thing. 

There was only a slight issue raised by Zola's legions of followers on Twitter: "Why is it on paid TV?"

This because Mzansi considers Zola a "national treasure" and therefore accessibility to him is also very important.

The show will air at 9:30pm on October 2 on Moja Love.

Confirmed! Uzalo production resumes after SABC payment

The SABC has paid the production house and shooting has resumed.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

The Voice's Ami Faku: People make so many broken promises to young artists

Ami says sometimes we need to take things into our own hands and enter a reality show competition.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Kwesta on his team: If I ran Raplyf, I'd run it to the ground

Kwesta says he know himself, his strengths and his weaknesses, and business isn't his strongest suit so he leave it to his trusted team to run.
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Charlotte hitmaker wants to find an 'even better Prince Kaybee' with new TV gig

Prince Kaybee is returning to the show he once won as a contestant.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Inside cricket star Temba Bavuma’s fairytale white wedding TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Sho Majozi 'kicked off' Afropunk after-party stage TshisaLIVE
  3. LISTEN | Eminem dropped a surprise album & here's 4 songs you need to ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Black Coffee speaks out on alleged affair: 'Before you get used to everything, ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa: I won't get married to prove a point to society or because my bum is ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'What was painful was Zuma knew what I went through'- Williams speaks at ...
Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
X