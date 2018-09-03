FINALLY! Zola 7's TV return gets a resounding YASSS from Twitter!

After eight years off the air Zola 7, real name Bonginkosi Dlamini, will return to TV with a new show, Hope with Zola and Mzansi is beyond excited.

The 2000s may not recall (some of them weren't born yet) when Zola earned his kasi hero title from his show Zola 7 in 2002. Like his old show, he aims to help youths reach their potential and uplift communities by tackling the issues holding them back.

After Sunday papers published the news that the loved kasi hero would indeed return to the small screen, fans were a bit skeptical until Zola himself confirmed the news on his social media.

"Hola bafethu, this is uncle Zola. I'm gonna be doing exactly what I was born for. I have a new show called Hope with Zola. You'll follow me on Facebook with your hopes. It's on DStv on Moja Love, I'm doing exactly what I was born for and it's gonna be lit. In Jesus name and the devil won't win."