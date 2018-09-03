Hating on Bonang? The mysterious 'Mr Naidoo' will come for you

With over 3.15-million followers on Twitter and over 2.1-million followers on Instagram, there's no denying that Bonang's squad goes deep. The BForce supports her when she down, rallies behind her when she's being attacked and is there to double tap. Like, all the time.

So, when B went on a rampage against blogger Phil Mphela last week, her supporters were there with their pangas. Ready. There was one account, however, that caught the most attention with its series of claims. Going by the name "Mr. Naidoo - The Spice King" the parody account was there to defend B.

B said Phil knew "nothing about the industry" he claims to work in and told him to "die slow" after he suggested she doesn't reply to reports about her alleged involvement in tax fraud. Phil replied and said he had never commented on her personal life and threatened to bring up an incident at Sun City involving Bonang in 2012.

Enter Mr. Naidoo. He made all sorts of allegations about Phil and was all too happy to take arms for Queen B.

His loyalty didn't end there. Over the weekend he posted pictures of what appears to be AKA, Bonang's ex, in his underwear. According to Mr. Naidoo he said the pictures prove, along with AKA's new hair, that the rapper is "coming out." Yes, Really.