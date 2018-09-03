'I'm not bothered by being called gay,' says AKA in response to shirtless snaps

Another weekend another crazy story for tweeps to be invested in - this time Twitter was left in a spiral of confusion as pictures of a shirtless AKA "touching" another shirtless man surfaced from one of the clubs he performed at. The images apparently equated to AKA being gay. Sigh.

The rapper set the record straight.

The snaps, which quickly went viral after they were shared by a parody account called Mr. Naidoo - The Spice King, showed AKA in nothing but white underwear.

The account also happens to be the very same account that dragged Phil Mphela to filth in the Bonang versus Phil Mphela twar. "Mr Naidoo" also came for AKA on Friday and threatened to leak some "incriminating" info about DJ Zinhle.

According to this Mr Naidoo guy, the AKA pictures plus his new blonde hair means he is "coming out of the closet." Double sigh.