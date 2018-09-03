IN MEMES: 'Dingane needs to vomit that muti,' says frustrated Twitter

For the last few episodes, viewers of The Herd have watched in amazement as Dingane loses people he loves due to his sudden inability to talk, and the streets want it to stop.

While they know that it is a result of the spell cast on him by MaMngadi, his loved ones in the story have no idea and Twitter is dying for them to know.

It's got so bad in fact, that tweeps have been offering suggestions on Twitter of how Dingane, played by Tiisetso Thoka, can break the spell cast on him.

One tweep even suggested that Dingane must go vomit it out.