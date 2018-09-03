TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: 'Dingane needs to vomit that muti,' says frustrated Twitter

03 September 2018 - 10:09 By Chrizelda Kekana
Tiisetso Thoka plays the role of Dingane on 'The Herd'
Tiisetso Thoka plays the role of Dingane on 'The Herd'
Image: Twitter/Mzansi Magic

For the last few episodes, viewers of The Herd have watched in amazement as Dingane loses people he loves due to his sudden inability to talk, and the streets want it to stop.

While they know that it is a result of the spell cast on him by MaMngadi, his loved ones in the story have no idea and Twitter is dying for them to know.

It's got so bad in fact, that tweeps have been offering suggestions on Twitter of how Dingane, played by Tiisetso Thoka, can break the spell cast on him.

One tweep even suggested that Dingane must go vomit it out.

Charlotte hitmaker wants to find an 'even better Prince Kaybee' with new TV gig

Prince Kaybee is returning to the show he once won as a contestant.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Kwesta on his team: If I ran Raplyf, I'd run it to the ground

Kwesta says he know himself, his strengths and his weaknesses, and business isn't his strongest suit so he leave it to his trusted team to run.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Naima Kay on reclaiming her place as 'vocal royalty' with new single

Naima Kay is ready to remind Mzansi of her killer vocals with new music.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Mojak Lehoko roasted his competition to claim his place as Roast Battle champ

Roast us Mojak, we are your chickens!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Inside cricket star Temba Bavuma’s fairytale white wedding TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Sho Majozi 'kicked off' Afropunk after-party stage TshisaLIVE
  3. LISTEN | Eminem dropped a surprise album & here's 4 songs you need to ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Black Coffee speaks out on alleged affair: 'Before you get used to everything, ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa: I won't get married to prove a point to society or because my bum is ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners
X