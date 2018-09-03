IN MEMES: 'Dingane needs to vomit that muti,' says frustrated Twitter
For the last few episodes, viewers of The Herd have watched in amazement as Dingane loses people he loves due to his sudden inability to talk, and the streets want it to stop.
While they know that it is a result of the spell cast on him by MaMngadi, his loved ones in the story have no idea and Twitter is dying for them to know.
It's got so bad in fact, that tweeps have been offering suggestions on Twitter of how Dingane, played by Tiisetso Thoka, can break the spell cast on him.
One tweep even suggested that Dingane must go vomit it out.
Why doesn't Dingaan vomit whatever they gave him #TheHerdMzansi pic.twitter.com/QeuF7hwPk1— MmantepaAnnahSegooa (@MmantepaAnnah) September 2, 2018
#TheHerdMzansi Can we please recognise this guy's talent👏🏆👏 can't wait to hear your voice Dingane💔😭 pic.twitter.com/gksUukWIjO— Palesa (@PalesaMaz) September 2, 2018
Can the spell wear out manje, I miss Dingane's voice 😭😭 #TheHerdMzansi— 🌸 Thankful 🌸 (@BONGEKILE_G) September 2, 2018
#TheHerdMzansi— Lebogang M L Maphosa (@maphosalm7) September 2, 2018
I think we've found the one who can beat Caster's record 😄😄
Dingane pic.twitter.com/hlT0c8ppmr
#TheHerdMzansi— missy.fentse (@girla_18) September 2, 2018
I really miss Dumazile and Dingane’s relationship 🤞🏽😭 pic.twitter.com/SPzuYfQgJT
The way Dingane is running; maybe MaMngadi can make zombies out of the whole SA athletics team before the next Olympics. They would all win gold 🏅 medals#theherdmzansi pic.twitter.com/M2JOwtIYvO— The Grownup Huey Freeman 😏 (@JeraZW) September 2, 2018
Mamngadi made a zombie by feeding dingane a loaf of bread, whilst nkabinde went through hell to make Mgijimi #TheHerdMzansi pic.twitter.com/wCs7Mav10F— TSHEPO KGAKANE (@TshepoKgakane) September 2, 2018
😂 so Dingaan ran until a overheater, a betha top. #theherdmzansi pic.twitter.com/5K9A6tB4OC— solo_taurus (@solo_taurus) September 2, 2018
#theherdmzansi Nyambose should have taken Dingane along,nkabe ba motsweri Lwandle.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ty38Jv4P3T— Mafoko Mokwena (@mafokomokwena) September 2, 2018
MaMngadi has spoilt brat tendencies. As for Dingane massaging her feet.#TheHerd #TheHerdMzansi pic.twitter.com/KyS2lOefQu— Bongile August (@OfficialBongile) September 2, 2018
#theherdmzansi— Ginger™© (@gingerlovesBenz) September 2, 2018
Lwandle was probably conceived with a "Dingane" pic.twitter.com/eyfnFWEdqG
When Mangandi called Dingane then the little girl called him back, hey 🔥 😂😂😂😂😂💔.#TheHerdMzansi pic.twitter.com/ppOGJ89JYO— Mamello Mokoena (@melo_mamikie) August 26, 2018