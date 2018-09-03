Naima Kay on reclaiming her place as 'vocal royalty' with new single

Almost five years since Naima Kay stole Mzansi's hearts with her soulful voice, the songstress now wants to remind people that she belongs at the top of the musical food chain.

Naima has gifted Mzansi with music that keeps her name on the tip of the tongue even when she's scarce on the scene. Speaking to TshisaLIVE Naima said she hasn't been hiding, she's just been hard at work.

"My focus is mostly on making music, I do attend some of these red carpet events, especially when they are music related. I make sure I come up to Joburg for them because this is where they mostly happen and I stay in Durban."

Songs like Lelilanga and Shayizandla are still very popular to date even though they came from Naima's debut album, proving how timeless her music is. She said the songs were hits because they were a reflection of how hard she wanted the world to feel her fire.

Naima set the bar very high for her future in the industry because from the very beginning she came for everything. The singer won Best Newcomer at the Samas with her first album.