Nicole Nyaba on being ‘unstable’: I’ve lost three family members in two years

Model and socialite Nicole Nyaba has hit out at suggestions she is "unstable", explaining that grief has made her act out over the last few weeks.

Nicole has been the talk of Twitter for several weeks after she posted a series of snaps that added fuel to the rumours that she had been dating rapper AKA after his split with Bonang Matheba.

A few weeks after sharing pictures of herself in what Twitter thought was AKA's house, she went on a rant, threatening to leak nudes of someone linked to an ex-boyfriend.

Last month she told Drum magazine that she had dated the rapper but it had not ended well.

So it was little surprise when an Instagram user recently decided to tag her in a discussion about AKA's love life and his exes, which claimed that the rapper had left Nicole "unstable" after their split.

Nicole was not impressed and told the user she had been going through the most over the last two years.

"Sorry sis, I’m mourning the death of my grandpa as of yesterday. I’ve lost three family members in the past two years, that’s worth me being unstable."

She told the person to leave her family out of discussions about her and stop tagging her in posts.

"I will never sell out my family. Leave my family out of orange haired people’s lives. FYI stop speaking on behalf of people you don’t know."