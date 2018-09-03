SA release date for Tutu movie announced

A film based on the life of Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, titled The Forgiven‚ will be released to local cinemas next month.

The film, which will be released on October 5, is based on Michael Ashton's play The Archbishop and the Antichrist and is directed by Roland Joffe.

In a statement‚ Roland said the drama would follow Tutu's moral and intellectual "struggle with brutal murderer and member of a former apartheid-era hit squad Piet Blomfeld"‚ played by Australian actor Eric Bana.

"When Tutu receives a highly articulate letter pleading for clemency‚ written by the convicted murderer‚ he becomes intrigued enough to visit the prisoner in his cell; here the two men have a series of intense conversations about guilt and forgiveness‚" he said.

American actor Forest Whitaker plays the role of Tutu in the film but came under fire when a trailer for the film was released in March. Social media users slammed Forest's accent and lack of resemblance to Tutu.