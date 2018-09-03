WATCH | Three standout moments from Joburg Day, it was a lituation!
Spring has indeed sprung and Huawei Joburg Day was just one of the many lituations that cemented that fact!
The temperatures were just right and Joburgers dusted off the vests and bum shorts, grabbed the sunblock, umbrellas and headed to a party to usher in spring.
The line-up was litty with performances from Lady Zamar, DJ Kent, Goldfish, Mafikizolo and many more.
All we need now in Joburg is an beach, because we pretty much have everything else. Erhm, someone cc. Julius Malema maybe he can hook us up with something, bo ma ocean expropriation without compensation vibes.
Here were three of our favourite moments:
Huawei Joburg Day was a jump though #joburgday #HuaweiJoburgDay pic.twitter.com/4KDVKH5LD6— __dumsan (@__dumsan) September 2, 2018
#HuaweiJoburgDay ppl had fun maan...!!!👌🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/HgIfLefT9Y— neo taukobong (@AsimeSonke) September 2, 2018
#HuaweiJoburgDay it was lit, @rikyrickworld had us possessed 👌👌🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3JeKX7hkUL— 🔥🔥🌬Astro-smoke💨💨👽 (@SmokeAstro) September 2, 2018
Riky Rick took the opportunity to remind people why he's the Boss Zonke!
The rapper was one of the first acts on the line-up, but he sure did set the mood with his massive hits. After him the party wasn't trying to stop for anything!
Riky Rick opens up the Huawei Joburg Day festival.
There was literally no quiet person when Shekhinah went on stage. And can we talk about how awesome her set was!
Her set was so lit that she had an outfit change and had Rouge and Mariechan join her on stage at some point. A pro!
But it was AKA, his snazzy moves and his auto-tune that stole the day!
AKA always brings out our inner ratchetness, and he had people that were too lit to jump, jumping anyway. People sang along, word for word to his old and new songs.
It was jump!