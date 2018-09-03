TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Three standout moments from Joburg Day, it was a lituation!

03 September 2018 - 10:18 By Chrizelda Kekana
Riky Rick had the crowd all crazed out when he performed at Huawei Joburg Day.
Riky Rick had the crowd all crazed out when he performed at Huawei Joburg Day.
Image: Instagram/Riky Rick via mini__photography

Spring has indeed sprung and Huawei Joburg Day was just one of the many lituations that cemented that fact!

The temperatures were just right and Joburgers dusted off the vests and bum shorts, grabbed the sunblock, umbrellas and headed to a party to usher in spring.

The line-up was litty with performances from Lady Zamar, DJ Kent, Goldfish, Mafikizolo and many more.

All we need now in Joburg is an beach, because we pretty much have everything else. Erhm, someone cc. Julius Malema maybe he can hook us up with something, bo ma ocean expropriation without compensation vibes.

Here were three of our favourite moments:

Riky Rick took the opportunity to remind people why he's the Boss Zonke!

The rapper was one of the first acts on the line-up, but he sure did set the mood with his massive hits. After him the party wasn't trying to stop for anything!

Riky Rick opens up the Huawei Joburg Day festival.

There was literally no quiet person when Shekhinah went on stage. And can we talk about how awesome her set was!

Her set was so lit that she had an outfit change and had Rouge and Mariechan join her on stage at some point. A pro!

But it was AKA, his snazzy moves and his auto-tune that stole the day!

AKA always brings out our inner ratchetness, and he had people that were too lit to jump, jumping anyway. People sang along, word for word to his old and new songs.

It was jump!

The Voice's Ami Faku: People make so many broken promises to young artists

Ami says sometimes we need to take things into our own hands and enter a reality show competition.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Kwesta on his team: If I ran Raplyf, I'd run it to the ground

Kwesta says he know himself, his strengths and his weaknesses, and business isn't his strongest suit so he leave it to his trusted team to run.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Charlotte hitmaker wants to find an 'even better Prince Kaybee' with new TV gig

Prince Kaybee is returning to the show he once won as a contestant.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Naima Kay on reclaiming her place as 'vocal royalty' with new single

Naima Kay is ready to remind Mzansi of her killer vocals with new music.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Inside cricket star Temba Bavuma’s fairytale white wedding TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Sho Majozi 'kicked off' Afropunk after-party stage TshisaLIVE
  3. LISTEN | Eminem dropped a surprise album & here's 4 songs you need to ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Black Coffee speaks out on alleged affair: 'Before you get used to everything, ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa: I won't get married to prove a point to society or because my bum is ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners
X