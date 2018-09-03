WATCH | Three standout moments from Joburg Day, it was a lituation!

Spring has indeed sprung and Huawei Joburg Day was just one of the many lituations that cemented that fact!

The temperatures were just right and Joburgers dusted off the vests and bum shorts, grabbed the sunblock, umbrellas and headed to a party to usher in spring.

The line-up was litty with performances from Lady Zamar, DJ Kent, Goldfish, Mafikizolo and many more.

All we need now in Joburg is an beach, because we pretty much have everything else. Erhm, someone cc. Julius Malema maybe he can hook us up with something, bo ma ocean expropriation without compensation vibes.

Here were three of our favourite moments: