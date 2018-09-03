TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Xae's Idols SA performance that slayed Mzansi

She had fans eating out of the palm of her hand

03 September 2018 - 10:24 By Kyle Zeeman
Idols SA's Xae was G'd up from the feet up with her performance on Sunday.
Idols SA's Xae was G'd up from the feet up with her performance on Sunday.
Image: Instagram/ Xae

Someone needs to tell the boys on Idols SA that they need to get their act together because the girls, and Xae in particular, are showing them flames.

Xae is one of the dark horses in the race to win this season of Idols and showed her worth on Sunday with a powerful performance of SZA's Broken Clocks.

She brought just enough street to the performance to have everyone stand in applause and left Randall speechless.

The other judges were equally impressed, with Somizi shouting “genius” and Unathi calling it “brilliant!”.

The streets were also a mess and soon flooded social media with memes and messages praising her.

Fans were also concerned about the ladies on the show leaving the gents in the dust. 

'I've been waiting for my time in the sun,' says Idols SA's King B

Idols SA favourite King B is coming for everything.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

IN MEMES | Idols SA's 'hell week' gives Mzansi the good, bad & the wuuu shame!

The Idols SA game has officially kicked off. Some performances were amazing and others... not so much.
TshisaLIVE
28 days ago

Praise guard! Ma Ribs has people in stitches on Idols SA

Can we have Ma Ribs on the show every week?
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Inside cricket star Temba Bavuma’s fairytale white wedding TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Sho Majozi 'kicked off' Afropunk after-party stage TshisaLIVE
  3. LISTEN | Eminem dropped a surprise album & here's 4 songs you need to ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Black Coffee speaks out on alleged affair: 'Before you get used to everything, ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa: I won't get married to prove a point to society or because my bum is ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners
X