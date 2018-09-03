WATCH | Xae's Idols SA performance that slayed Mzansi
She had fans eating out of the palm of her hand
Someone needs to tell the boys on Idols SA that they need to get their act together because the girls, and Xae in particular, are showing them flames.
Xae is one of the dark horses in the race to win this season of Idols and showed her worth on Sunday with a powerful performance of SZA's Broken Clocks.
I liked this perfomance#IdolsSA #Xae #TeamXae pic.twitter.com/dSqUHzNz06— Dee (@PsDladla) September 3, 2018
@AyeXae @DailySZA— Sunflower 🌻💛🌈 (@NoluthandoT) September 2, 2018
Broken Clocks😊❤️🎶
You made me love SZA even more with this performance 🎶❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/n1bZ8IoKts
She brought just enough street to the performance to have everyone stand in applause and left Randall speechless.
The other judges were equally impressed, with Somizi shouting “genius” and Unathi calling it “brilliant!”.
The streets were also a mess and soon flooded social media with memes and messages praising her.
#IdolsSA @AyeXae @Xae_idols is a STAR....She's AWESOME!!! pic.twitter.com/J87LzQZ9a1— #DankieSan (@sbosherizer) September 2, 2018
#IdolsSA— Karabo Maimane🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Karabo78616484) September 2, 2018
Guys it's so obvious that XAE is gonna take the crown 💡👼💡 it's only the matter of time. They should give her the prize and close the show. #TeamXae pic.twitter.com/iNpxkibQBz
@Xae_Memela is too much for this competition hle ! SEND THIS GIRL TO A STUDIO ALREADY issss'too much! #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/NNB6RWkT8c— ourfuture 🌻 (@MisoyethuM) September 2, 2018
This one #IdolsSA title is going to Dbn these two abashana Nosipho and Xae will battle the final the both equally good in a different way pic.twitter.com/JwGcH04frB— Babes WeRand @PG (@Driver1zn) September 2, 2018
#IdolsSA.Xae has to be on the Top 10 pic.twitter.com/jGV0lKByQn— Lucky Mathabatha-Lesia (@LuckyMathakz) September 2, 2018
I just knew DAT #Xae would kill her performance, yooooooo gurl am your number 1 fan as from 2day whether you win or not 😄😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥#idolsSA pic.twitter.com/ssm0wx4N7m— Sanelisiwe (@Sanelis15777928) September 2, 2018
Fans were also concerned about the ladies on the show leaving the gents in the dust.
#Idolsa Looks like the boys are in deep troble after those terrible perfomances za last week pic.twitter.com/lNzCBf4YYl— Mandla Blaai (@mandlablaai) September 2, 2018
#IdolsSA it's going to be 6 Girls and 4 boys in the top 10, Makhosi. Vumani bo pic.twitter.com/mi5J5nvdQd— #RegisterToVoteEFF (@vusiking) September 2, 2018
Yhoooo , nam ndiphethwe yi confusion today, the girls were amazing, can't they take all of them and just keep 2 boys? Like we don't need all those boys, the girls have enough of the milkshake that brings all of us to watch the show.. 😮😮#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/aCx6yEz8e8— 🥀Ayanda kolisi🎋 (@Ms_Ayas) September 2, 2018
Konje boys sang last week? I only remember King K #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/cQy9WutdOv— Mbalezinhle Hlophe (@MbalieKeswa) September 2, 2018
The Boys Must Just Forget again about winning this Year. It’s a Never from South Africa #IdolsSA #TelkomFam pic.twitter.com/pe0muQ37Fh— I KNOW WHO I AM 🧣 (@SyhleKhumalo) September 2, 2018