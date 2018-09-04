ANOTHER ONE! Dr Tumi fills up Voortrekker Monument
Dr Tumi filled up the venue with 30k worshippers and is now waiting for God to tell him where to go next
A year after packing the Ticketpro Dome in Northgate to capacity, 30,000 people came out to watch gospel star Tumisang "Dr Tumi" Makweya perform at the Voortrekker monument this past weekend at a show that the star says has special meaning for him and for the future of the country.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE straight after the event, with a strained voice, Dr Tumi explained the spiritual significance of having had a nation of worshippers gather at the Afrikaans heritage site in Pretoria. He said that it also had a lot to do with the current land debate in Mzansi.
"The issue of the land was absolutely part of the reason we are here. There's a lot that is happening within the landscape in the country in relation to this. I believe that we also have to take a spiritual stand and declare things in the spirit. At the end of the day, we want everybody to have access and to walk in an equal space and land is a very important and empowering tool to that."
Black people were not allowed to enter the Voortrekker Monument during apartheid but the place was overflowing with worshippers of all races on Saturday. Dr Tumi said it symbolised their desire for Mzansi.
"Especially to the previously disadvantaged black people, who were (dispossessed of things like land), this prayer is an important one. I don't want to speak politics, but in all honesty, us being here is a part of it and it has a spiritual connotation to it. But we are happy to come here and do what we have to do and leave the rest to God," said Dr Tumi.
WATCH: Dr Tumi express his thanks after a successful, filled up and blessed #GOW2018 #BeautyForAshes pic.twitter.com/k6cNoQhytS— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) September 1, 2018
Dr Tumi led praise and worship for three hours straight. Everything from the stage, to the sound, the lights and the powerful voices of his new backing vocalist synchronised nicely to create an atmosphere for worshippers to pour their heart out to God.
In addition to Seipati “Twasa” Seoke, who was the MC and doubled up as an opening act, Zimbabwean gospel comedian Nceku Sibanda had the crowd laughing out loud before Dr Tumi came through. A mini sermon was shared by pastor Lungi Ndala.
The place soon became a fully-fledged church, with people crying out loud and some finding themselves in a trance as they prayed, praised and sang out loud to God. They believed that through their prayers they were receiving breakthroughs and defeating spiritual strongholds in their lives and for the country.
Dr Tumi said the night felt like that for him as well.
"I feel lighter. I loved it and enjoyed every moment. I went in there and what was important to me was if I could get a sense that people's lives were touched or changed in some way, and that they enjoyed themselves in God's presence, then I would have done what I had set out to do."
So, where to from here?
"We are definitely doing more next year but I'll wait for God for the details. It might be another province or a different venue, but it will be where the God leads me to go," the good doctor said.