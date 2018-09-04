ANOTHER ONE! Dr Tumi fills up Voortrekker Monument

A year after packing the Ticketpro Dome in Northgate to capacity, 30,000 people came out to watch gospel star Tumisang "Dr Tumi" Makweya perform at the Voortrekker monument this past weekend at a show that the star says has special meaning for him and for the future of the country.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE straight after the event, with a strained voice, Dr Tumi explained the spiritual significance of having had a nation of worshippers gather at the Afrikaans heritage site in Pretoria. He said that it also had a lot to do with the current land debate in Mzansi.

"The issue of the land was absolutely part of the reason we are here. There's a lot that is happening within the landscape in the country in relation to this. I believe that we also have to take a spiritual stand and declare things in the spirit. At the end of the day, we want everybody to have access and to walk in an equal space and land is a very important and empowering tool to that."

Black people were not allowed to enter the Voortrekker Monument during apartheid but the place was overflowing with worshippers of all races on Saturday. Dr Tumi said it symbolised their desire for Mzansi.

"Especially to the previously disadvantaged black people, who were (dispossessed of things like land), this prayer is an important one. I don't want to speak politics, but in all honesty, us being here is a part of it and it has a spiritual connotation to it. But we are happy to come here and do what we have to do and leave the rest to God," said Dr Tumi.