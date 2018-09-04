IN MEMES | Twitter can't wrap their heads around Harriet's foul mouth
The Queen's Harriet low-key loves swearing but it always surprises Twitter.
Three seasons later and fans of The Queen still can't wrap their heads around Harriet Khoza using swear words in her speech and every time she does they have hilarious reactions.
By now, viewers of the telenovela know that Harriet is no saint and that under the classy, rich woman there's a very ghetto mama always ready to pull out a gun and show people her true colours.
Last night when s**t was about to go down, Harriet completely forgot about her classy businesswoman act and chucked out a swear word so swiftly that Twitter couldn't even believe it. It looks like the collaboration between the Khoza's and the Mabuza's isn't going to get very far and the tension is about to break.
Twitter was still shook by the fact that Harriet said "ma**pa" (sh*t) though and the reactions were funny AF.
😂😂3 seasons down, I still can't get used to hearing Harriet swear🤣🤣😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi https://t.co/MZdxbGYQDw— ❤Fifi❤wa ga Nthite❤ (@RefiloeNthite1) September 3, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— NgwanaKoPitori💆🏿♀️ (@Kamogelo_MN) September 3, 2018
Harriet's swearing will forever catch me off guard.😕😂💔 pic.twitter.com/Dub5qJ6AIP
Did Harriet just say masepa??😂😂🤣🤣 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/9hMAYaqmPc— Nombulelo Bango (@NombuleloBango1) September 3, 2018
Did Harriet just say #masepa? Shocked for life 😱😱😱 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/3POuznYNYt— Moradi Wa Mofokeng (@NiniMofokeng) September 3, 2018
Sematla and masepa are Harriet best words. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/j9xKVUTYZL— Sello Chuene (@Sello_Chuene) September 3, 2018
Harriet is really gunna shoot a woman with a bible in her hand vele? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/pfyaDS3wF7— Please listen to 'Ruh Puh Bum'🇿🇦 (@kevinyoung_sa) September 3, 2018
Harriet point a gun to Gracious #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/TN3pjUHN7t— Cebo 💜kaNombuso😍💏🇿🇦 (@CeboMaphumulo) September 3, 2018
O hloka Jesu wena Harriet, O hloka Jesu. Abomination 😂😂😂😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/KLSVSO1lqc— ABie (@MrTAMello1) September 3, 2018
When Harriet said "Same team ya masepa" I felt that #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/fEMPKI8UxZ— Christian Black (@ElDaDon2) September 3, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi when Harriet say 'frndship ya masepa' pic.twitter.com/AHuSPfVTNM— Azishe tsotsi🚬🚬 (@uzi_sithole) September 3, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi ka feel Harriet ge a re friendship ya masepa ai mokgatsa Ferguson is on another level ka matlapa🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/V6Sy7Fh30K— Granny mmakosha (@Lwandla) September 3, 2018
Harriet isn’there to play 😂😂 a lioness indeed lol #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/qlmglBeQ6J— IG: Tripplejay3 (@Tripplejay3) September 3, 2018
Harriet is not wearing black clothes. She won't shoot Gracious, don't worry. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/LKMWHXdNyU— NQOBILE❤ (@ConqueredR) September 3, 2018