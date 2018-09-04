It's Beyoncé b-day & her mom's message is the sweetest!

It's international Beyoncé day because the iconic songstress turns 37 years old today. So, cancel everything else on your to-do list today because it's an all Beyoncé kinda day!

The singer who is one of the most followed celebrities in the world started trending on Twitter minutes after the clock struck midnight.

Messages from all over the world have flooded timelines across all social media platforms but the one message that has stood out was from the woman, who gave birth to the greatness that is Beyoncé.

Tina Knowles gushed over the joy of being Bey's mom and how blessed she feels.

"On this day you were four months old and I couldn’t even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love I felt for you, my first born. I made a vow to love and cherish you every day. For the rest of my life! Sometimes I can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world I was chosen by God to be your mom.

"The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life , hands down. It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body. Enjoy your b-day. No one deserves it more. I love you, mom."

Bey's mom went on to sing her praises, saying she's brilliant and turns everything she touches into gold.