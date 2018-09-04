TshisaLIVE

It's Beyoncé b-day & her mom's message is the sweetest!

"Out of all the incredible people in the world I was chosen by God to be your mom," said Tina Knowles.

04 September 2018 - 09:20 By Chrizelda Kekana
Beyoncé Knowles Carter is celebrating her 37th birthday on September 4.
Beyoncé Knowles Carter is celebrating her 37th birthday on September 4.
Image: Twitter/Beyonce Aus

It's international Beyoncé day because the iconic songstress turns 37 years old today. So, cancel everything else on your to-do list today because it's an all Beyoncé kinda day!

The singer who is one of the most followed celebrities in the world started trending on Twitter minutes after the clock struck midnight.

Messages from all over the world have flooded timelines across all social media platforms but the one message that has stood out was from the woman, who gave birth to the greatness that is Beyoncé.

Tina Knowles gushed over the joy of being Bey's mom and how blessed she feels. 

"On this day you were four months old and I couldn’t even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love I felt for you, my first born. I made a vow to love and cherish you every day. For the rest of my life! Sometimes I can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world I was chosen by God to be your mom.

"The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life , hands down. It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body. Enjoy your b-day. No one deserves it more. I love you, mom."

Bey's mom went on to sing her praises, saying she's brilliant and turns everything she touches into gold.

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Meanwhile on the Twitter streets... 

Anyway, happy birthday Bey... like someone on Twitter said you'll get your pressies from Mzansi in December mo'girl! 

ANOTHER ONE! Dr Tumi fills up Voortrekker Monument

Dr Tumi filled up the venue with 30k worshippers and is now waiting for God to tell him where to go next.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Charlotte hitmaker wants to find an 'even better Prince Kaybee' with new TV gig

Prince Kaybee is returning to the show he once won as a contestant.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

The Voice's Ami Faku: People make so many broken promises to young artists

Ami says sometimes we need to take things into our own hands and enter a reality show competition.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Confirmed! Uzalo production resumes after SABC payment

The SABC has paid the production house and shooting has resumed.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Can we talk about DJ Cleo's 'thirst trap'? TshisaLIVE
  2. LootLove sets tweep straight with spicy clapback TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside cricket star Temba Bavuma’s fairytale white wedding TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | This video of a man popping a bottle with his teeth is hilarious! TshisaLIVE
  5. LISTEN | Eminem dropped a surprise album & here's 4 songs you need to ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'What was painful was Zuma knew what I went through'- Williams speaks at ...
Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
X