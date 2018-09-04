Jub Jub on weight struggles: It makes me a little uncomfortable

Rapper Jub Jub has once again addressed his weight gain, explaining that it sometimes bothers him when he is performing.

Many were shocked to see a more, uh, fuller Jub Jub emerge after he was released from prison on parole last year, and the star told Metro FM's DJ Fresh on Tuesday that he is now working towards reaching his old weight.

"I have had joy but now I need to get back to my weight. It makes me a little uncomfortable, especially during performances."

With a new album due to drop next week, Jub Jub has been performing like a beast. But he admits that even if he has all the energy in the world, it all catches up with him by song four.

"By the time I am doing the fourth song, I am sweating buckets," he said about his struggles with staying fit.