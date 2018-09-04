TshisaLIVE

Jub Jub on weight struggles: It makes me a little uncomfortable

04 September 2018 - 11:40 By Kyle Zeeman
Jub Jub admits that he gets concerned about his weight sometimes.
Image: Instagram/ Jub Jub

Rapper Jub Jub has once again addressed his weight gain, explaining that it sometimes bothers him when he is performing.

Many were shocked to see a more, uh, fuller Jub Jub emerge after he was released from prison on parole last year, and the star told Metro FM's DJ Fresh on Tuesday that he is now working towards reaching his old weight.

"I have had joy but now I need to get back to my weight. It makes me a little uncomfortable, especially during performances."

With a new album due to drop next week, Jub Jub has been performing like a beast. But he admits that even if he has all the energy in the world, it all catches up with him by song four.

"By the time I am doing the fourth song, I am sweating buckets," he said about his struggles with staying fit.

Jub Jub was jailed for his part in a car crash that left four children dead in 2010.

Shortly after being released on parole Jub Jub joked that he went into prison sexy and "came out fat".

"I went in a sexy guy and came out fat. I didn't have time to gym because I was writing and writing and praying so much. Prison is everything you think it is and so much more. It's a school of hard knocks and survival of the fittest. It's not good," he told YFM's DJ Speedsta.

Jub Jub is currently writing a book about his life, including the time he spent behind bars, which will be released when the "time is right". 

