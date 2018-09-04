LOL! Nasty C, the streets have decided it's strings and 'blings'
Rapper tries to set the record straight but nobody is listening
So, remember how Nasty C released that fire album of his called Strings and Bling? Well fans have decided that it is actually called 'Strings and Blings', this despite Nasty C trying to show them the right way.
The rapper caused a commotion on social media on Tuesday when he took to Twitter to correct fans about adding the unnecessary S at the end of the title, claiming they were "being annoying".
It’s Strings And Bling, not Blings.. you’re being annoying— STRINGS AND BLING OUT NOW (@Nasty_CSA) September 4, 2018
The rapper was probably just tweeting in jest but his fans were dead serious about putting him straight and even brushed up on their Photoshop skills to prove their idol was wrong.
Endoda it makes alot of sense to us when we say Blings 💎 pic.twitter.com/B0NXOu64Xj— Terris🇿🇦 (@Tee_1520) September 4, 2018
Even Sway said Blings.. Why angakhuzwanga? pic.twitter.com/dPZuMAb4QX— BV Phahlane (@Vincemo_) September 4, 2018
Haikona! You should have told us the first day now that we are used to blings you want to say it's bling??? Oksalayo it's blings 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NH1oiB2IcQ— Life ®™ (@MoLife1Life) September 4, 2018
We don’t care, if black twitter says It’s Strings and Blings then It’s Strings and Blings asizovangawe Mntase pic.twitter.com/iSFEjOXTHH— Sunday School Dropout 🚪🚶🏾♂️ (@SakumziAdam) September 4, 2018
You said "No rules in the Jungle" but wanna come tell us what to do?— 🍒🍒Cherry on top🍒🍒 (@WalkerLindah) September 4, 2018
No!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xpDqqtOFcB
Nevermind the S, some people have BEEN butchering the name with their own gift of tongues.
Hao, nam I thought its Brings, so we've been fed a lie vele.. pic.twitter.com/KgLfe5Y6b6— TimeCircle (@Lesego_GM) September 4, 2018
njonga they call it umstringa stringa😌😋😋😄😄😄 pic.twitter.com/UFtQrFo2kD— NASA (@DionMapoko) September 4, 2018
We are Zulu we'll call it shilingi !!! pic.twitter.com/akJObotlbn— The boy 🤘🔥🔥🔥 (@BadyK_SA) September 4, 2018
Nasty took it all in his stride and even responded to some of the comments with emojis showing his "anger".
All we know is the Twitter streets remain undefeated. Yoh! Yáll like to play...