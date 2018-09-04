TshisaLIVE

Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo's bundle of joy has arrived

04 September 2018 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Ntombee is loving every moment with her newborn.
Image: Instagram/Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo

Radio personality Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo has revealed that her bundle of joy, Linile Vunani Mzolo has arrived. 

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ntombee announced the news by sharing a video. 

She said that she was enjoying every moment with Baby LV. 

Baby LV comes three years after Ntombee's newborn son, Dunamis died after being diagnosed with a rare heart condition.

"I felt like I was robbed of the experience of mothering him. I didn't really feel part of the process of giving birth to him because I had a c-section to make sure his birth was smooth and quick as possible. But I didn't get to breastfeed, bath him or play with him," she told Drum magazine in an interview last month.  

Last month Ntombee's friends came together to through her a special baby shower ahead of LV's arrival. 

