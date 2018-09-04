Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo's bundle of joy has arrived

Baby LV comes three years after Ntombee's newborn son, Dunamis died after being diagnosed with a rare heart condition.

"I felt like I was robbed of the experience of mothering him. I didn't really feel part of the process of giving birth to him because I had a c-section to make sure his birth was smooth and quick as possible. But I didn't get to breastfeed, bath him or play with him," she told Drum magazine in an interview last month.

Last month Ntombee's friends came together to through her a special baby shower ahead of LV's arrival.