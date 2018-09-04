Skeem Saam's Clement on TV return: I was glad because I was broke

Actor Vusi Leremi has captured the hearts of Skeem Saam fans with his role as Clement on the popular SABC 1 soapie, but has reflected on a time when he was off screens and struggling.

Vusi joined the show in its first season, back in 2011, but later left when he was told his character was "no longer needed".

While many actors in that position have been told by producers that they would get a call when they decide to bring the character back, Skeem Saam actually did come through for him.

Vusi said he was relieved when they did.

"I was glad because I was so broke. It was a great moment. I was ecstatic. So, it was awesome to be back on the show."

In fact, he moved from Melville to Soweto about five years ago because of his money struggles.

"We had some financial difficulties so we moved to Soweto but I didn't mind because it was really peaceful. I enjoy it a lot."

Vusi said that coming back to Skeem Saam had its struggles, including getting back in character.

"I started acting as a kid but then I stopped. When I got back and was trying to come get in and out of character, I found it really difficult. It was probably the hardest part for me because it took so much effort. Luckily now I have got it down."

He credits good friends on the show for helping him ease back into it, saying that they would often give him support and guidance.

"It was about tapping into what was there, deep down, and also being humble enough to listen to other."