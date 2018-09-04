Two die during #FillUpGiyani show

Tsonga music maestro Benny Mayengani's headline show in Limpopo was marred by two fatal stabbings on Saturday night.

The award-winning star fulfilled his goal of packing the 20000-seater Giyani Stadium, topping the venue's capacity with 4000 extra fans.

However, violence broke out at the stadium during the show where a man was stabbed to death, allegedly by his lover and another one found dead with a stab wound.

The #FillUpGiyaniStadium concert attracted an A-list line-up with artists such as DJ Tira, Sho Madjozi and Zodwa Wabantu as supporting acts.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Benny, who is known as The President among his legion of fans said he was heartbroken by the incidents.

"It ruined my day because everyone had come to celebrate with me and the purpose of the night was to entertain people and not have problems. But, as you know, every time there is a gathering like this it's an opportunity for criminals."

Benny said he was aware of one incident as the other incident happened a distance from the stadium.

He said the first incident was caused by a couple who had a quarrel at the stadium.

"The girlfriend apparently stabbed him. The person had a weapon at a festival. It happened inside the stadium; I had already performed. The concert was not yet done but we could not stop the show because violence would erupt."

Police spokesperson Maphuri Manamela said two cases of murder were opened at the Giyani police station.

"One died at the hospital later and another one died at the scene. As to what led to the incidents, we are still busy with the investigations. One man was found lying dead already and people notified the police so we don't know what really happened and the second one it is also not clear what happened but both of them were stabbed," she said.