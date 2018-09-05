IN MEMES | TGOM's mam'fundisi vibe has Twitter confused
Are you a gangster or a God fearing woman sis?
Out of all the chaos and drama currently taking place on The Queen at the moment, Twitter still found time to express just how confused TGOM was leaving them after every episode.
One minute TGOM is fearless and gangster, the next minute she's quoting scriptures and acting holy, leaving the nation confused AF. Since Gift died TGOM has not been her feisty, zesty self and Twitter is worried because the Mabuzas and the Khozas are at war.
The families are supposed to be fighting on the same side but that contract has loopholes and Twitter can't afford to see Gracious lose because she's caught in an identity crisis.
They were ready with the memes as usual.
#TheQueenMzansi TGom a God fearing woman" ??? pic.twitter.com/9Xu2EScJsP— Lorraine Lolo (@dee_neolauraine) September 4, 2018
TGOM is Deep in the Bible Place Now😁😁 She's Repenting Klaar #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/VBhzyCeHqK— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) September 4, 2018
I wanted Diamond to kidnap Kea and then end up falling in love with her. If only they listened to TGOM..... Now my dream may never come true! #TheQueenmzansi pic.twitter.com/P5ECH9bjHm— IG:posh_sadaka 🇿🇦 (@Posh_RP) September 4, 2018
Oh no,why did Gift have to die? TGOM needs to come back to her senses real fast, she lost it, she believes she's a saint😱Ai... As for Petronella, we all need one like her in our lives🙌 #TheQueenMzansi— Lutinha Levis (@LutinhaLevis) September 4, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi when Jesus has entered you and you have to carry the bible everywhere....I mean like you even need it to sign a piece of paper pic.twitter.com/mcu9OR7XNO— Precious👑💎❤ (@Tshego4575) September 4, 2018
Did Harriet say she was worried about Gracious???? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/A2SQXIfPFf— MADIKIZELA✊🏾🖤 (@ramichuene) September 4, 2018
That delivery boy was standing awkwardly on some while TGOM was ranting 😂😂😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/nJPPI9Gas1— Soul-Jah (@FeligoC) September 4, 2018
Gracious liqabakazi #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/bAP7kDESmV— Zuzu Skosana 🇿🇦 (@zuzuskosana) September 4, 2018