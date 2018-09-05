IN MEMES | TGOM's mam'fundisi vibe has Twitter confused

Out of all the chaos and drama currently taking place on The Queen at the moment, Twitter still found time to express just how confused TGOM was leaving them after every episode.

One minute TGOM is fearless and gangster, the next minute she's quoting scriptures and acting holy, leaving the nation confused AF. Since Gift died TGOM has not been her feisty, zesty self and Twitter is worried because the Mabuzas and the Khozas are at war.

The families are supposed to be fighting on the same side but that contract has loopholes and Twitter can't afford to see Gracious lose because she's caught in an identity crisis.

They were ready with the memes as usual.