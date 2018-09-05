Kelly Khumalo: I’m still struggling with rejection and trust

Despite being involved in several high-profile romances over the years, Kelly Khumalo says she struggles with rejection and trust in a relationship.

The star has never been shy to talk about her love life and told Tbo Touch this week that she wasn't just looking for a perfect man but "the perfect man for me".

When asked what might hold her back, Kelly admitted that her battle with rejection may sometimes get in the way of finding Mr Right.

"I am still struggling with rejection. I cannot deal with rejection. Even in a relationship, if I don't know how you feel about me, I'm not going to be that girl who tells you upfront how I feel because I am afraid of how you might take it or what if it isn't reciprocated. Rejection."

The songstress said another battle was trust.

"I don't trust...I need to trust. For me, I struggle with that. I am probably the only person I trust."