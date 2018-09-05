Leshole & Big Boy's trip to Durban is the 'best thing' to happen to Skeem Saam

While MaNtuli is trying to sell off her furniture to #PayBackTheMoney, her neighbours Big Boy and Leshole were living their best lives in Durban.

Fans of Skeem Saam first heard about the trip last week but it almost didn't happen when Big Boy seemed to have lost his ID. The way everyone was mourning, it was like a funeral.

You see, Big Boy and his son never have nice things so viewers thought this was another case of bad luck being their bestie.

Anyways, the pair finally got it all sorted and headed to Durban for their vacay and everyone could breath a sigh of relief.