TshisaLIVE

#SkeemSaam

Leshole & Big Boy's trip to Durban is the 'best thing' to happen to Skeem Saam

05 September 2018 - 11:20 By Kyle Zeeman
Skeem Saam's Big Boy and Leshole went on vacay to Durban.
Skeem Saam's Big Boy and Leshole went on vacay to Durban.
Image: Twitter/ Skeem Saam

While MaNtuli is trying to sell off her furniture to #PayBackTheMoney, her neighbours  Big Boy and Leshole were living their best lives in Durban.

Fans of Skeem Saam first heard about the trip last week but it almost didn't happen when Big Boy seemed to have lost his ID. The way everyone was mourning, it was like a funeral.

You see, Big Boy and his son never have nice things so viewers thought this was another case of bad luck being their bestie.

Anyways, the pair finally got it all sorted and headed to Durban for their vacay and everyone could breath a sigh of relief.

Actor Thabo Mkhabela, who plays the role of Leshole on the show told TshisaLIVE that it was great to see his character get a break.

"After everything that has happened to him, it was nice for something good to happen to him. I think it was the perfect idea in the perfect place (Durban) and we had fun shooting it. We know that people in Durban love our characters so to go there was very special for them."

He said that fans could expect some crazy adventures during the pair's trip.

"Big Boy is Big Boy and Leshole is Leshole. They are the same wherever they go. I think people will have fun with them as they go around the area and see the sea. It will be fun for them (the audience)," he added.

Meanwhile the streets were flooded with hilarious memes and messages about the trip, calling it the greatest moment in Skeem Saam history.

There was no shortage of people willing to welcome them to Durban and give them suggestions on where to go.

Oh no! Skeem Saam’s MaNtuli has to #PayBackTheMoney

Maybe she can get some tips from uBaba kaDuduzane.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES | Skeem Saam's Mantuli just pulled an Oprah!

"You get a new phone, you get a new phone... everybody gets a new phoooone!" said MaNtuli Winfrey.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Skeem Saam's Clement on TV return: I was glad because I was broke

Vusi Leremi reflects on the hard times.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Skeem Saam's Leshole: It is every actors fear that they won't get paid

"The cost of living is very high and many of us have families that we have to look after."
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm not bothered by being called gay,' says AKA in response to shirtless snaps TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Twitter can't get over OPW's makoti's serving of eyebrows! TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Xae's Idols SA performance that slayed Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  4. Hating on Bonang? The mysterious 'Mr Naidoo' will come for you TshisaLIVE
  5. Boity apologises for previous homophobic tweets: I was young & naive TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X