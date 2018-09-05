#SkeemSaam
Leshole & Big Boy's trip to Durban is the 'best thing' to happen to Skeem Saam
While MaNtuli is trying to sell off her furniture to #PayBackTheMoney, her neighbours Big Boy and Leshole were living their best lives in Durban.
Fans of Skeem Saam first heard about the trip last week but it almost didn't happen when Big Boy seemed to have lost his ID. The way everyone was mourning, it was like a funeral.
You see, Big Boy and his son never have nice things so viewers thought this was another case of bad luck being their bestie.
Anyways, the pair finally got it all sorted and headed to Durban for their vacay and everyone could breath a sigh of relief.
Biggy was a little stressed, but they finally made it 💃💃💃💃#MabitselasgotoDurban #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/0JnW1x56BB— Skeem Saam (@SkeemSaam3) September 4, 2018
When you get good results for an assignment you did the night before @SkeemSaam3 #SkeemSaam.— Loveboat69 (@jojo_ntenda) September 4, 2018
👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/HVMTnWzsju
Actor Thabo Mkhabela, who plays the role of Leshole on the show told TshisaLIVE that it was great to see his character get a break.
"After everything that has happened to him, it was nice for something good to happen to him. I think it was the perfect idea in the perfect place (Durban) and we had fun shooting it. We know that people in Durban love our characters so to go there was very special for them."
He said that fans could expect some crazy adventures during the pair's trip.
"Big Boy is Big Boy and Leshole is Leshole. They are the same wherever they go. I think people will have fun with them as they go around the area and see the sea. It will be fun for them (the audience)," he added.
Meanwhile the streets were flooded with hilarious memes and messages about the trip, calling it the greatest moment in Skeem Saam history.
Say hi to big boy and leshole for me via #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/wlw9zaSTL3— luzy ramuthaga (@luzy_ramuthaga) September 5, 2018
Leshole coming back from Durban #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/hB0pC6596b— Nomfundo 🌸 (@Nom_Mahlangu) September 4, 2018
The way my heart is SO happy for Leshole and his dad ❤#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/1e34etfuQK— Nomfundo 🌸 (@Nom_Mahlangu) September 4, 2018
Big Boy on that balcony looking like #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/v0coo48pzk— Pearl Mokoena (@Pearly_Ga8s) September 4, 2018
😁 😁 Soo Durban is really happening.. 😁 😁 Leshole really deserves this.. Hey.. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/AOyxBa76n8— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) September 4, 2018
#skeemsaam Pretty's face when she sees Leshole's pictures on social media pic.twitter.com/ZAWyhhbnMu— Zoleka Zinhle Twala (@TwalaZoleka) September 5, 2018
Big boi and leshole made it😭👏👏👏— Blessed (@BlessedRiggs) September 4, 2018
Dreams do come true ppl #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/7Arn3cqhuT
There was no shortage of people willing to welcome them to Durban and give them suggestions on where to go.
#SkeemSaam can I welcome Leshole and Big Boy here in Durban pic.twitter.com/X7Iq56kqSZ— TSEPO (@TD444_TSEPO) September 5, 2018
@SkeemSaam3 I'm in Durban, I thought I'll meet with Leshole today, But I met with my ex and she asked me to buy her KFC #MabitselasgotoDurban #SkeemSaam— Sheyn Voetseg InComedy (@Sheynvoetseeg_) September 4, 2018
Guys anyone interested in joining me, Leshole nd his father for #BafanaBafana game in moses mabhida stadium....call me or Leshole yabo#SkeemSaam @SkeemSaam3 pic.twitter.com/Durwec1GaZ— Bhut_Samkelo (@uncle_sam04) September 4, 2018
#SkeemSaam Finally Leshole Gets a Break From Pain, I'll be waitin for them here in Durban😅 pic.twitter.com/zYTTMP9AxC— MzurÂ 💎😎 (@MzuraVanie) September 4, 2018
Most definitely going to King Shaka Int' Airport to welcome Bigboy and Leshole. Damn k'zoba Lit la eDurban this week.#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/ilRfLncWFD— Inanda Chief!👑 (@ManqobaShangase) September 4, 2018
I think we should suprise Biggy and Leshole guys and go enjoy with them i cant contain my excitement lets go #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/3rCmy9BoT1— Mamago Kamo (@linahmabit) September 4, 2018
#SkeemSaam.i think leshole should take big boy to eyadini to grab some few beers— Tumi Dipela (@TumiDipela) September 5, 2018