Nasty C: Eminem, Nas & J. Cole's albums aren't better than mine

Nasty C was quarter to starting World War 3 on Tuesday when he told fans that his album Strings and Bling was better than most global hip-hop albums released this year and name checked Eminem, Nas and J. Cole.

Nasty C entered a debate in the comments section of his Instagram account on Tuesday about the best hip-hop albums in the world at the moment and shut down arguments about the three rappers' albums by saying his was better than all of them.

But there is one album the boy claims does compete with his: Drake's Scorpion.

"Only Scorpion competes. I'm a fan of Em, Cole and Nas but their albums aren't better than mine. Put status aside," he wrote.