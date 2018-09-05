Nomsa Mazwai on sibling rivalry with Ntsiki: It was so deep

Poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai's younger sister Nomsa has lifted the lid on their sibling rivalry growing up, admitting that it was once so "deep" that it turned physical.

In an interview on Wednesday morning Nomsa, who is also known by her stage name Nomisupasta told Metro FM's DJ Fresh that her rivalry with Ntsiki came from them being close in age.

"There was deep sibling rivalry between me and Ntsiki. I think sibling rivalry is like the sibling next to you. It is never the other siblings. No, me and Ntsiki were...no, it was deep."