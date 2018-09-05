TshisaLIVE

SCREAM! Lauryn Hill is headed to Mzansi as part of her tour with NAS

05 September 2018 - 07:41 By Chrizelda Kekana
Award-winning singer and rapper Lauryn Hill is coming to SA with NAS.
Award-winning singer and rapper Lauryn Hill is coming to SA with NAS.
Image: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS

Calling all Lauryn Hill and Nas fans! The legendary songstress and poet is headed to SA in February 2019 as part of her newly announced world tour to celebrate 20 years since the release of her debut solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Lauryn will perform in Johannesburg on February 2 at the Ticketpro Dome and will feature legendary rapper NAS as her special guest. The dates were recently added to her world tour and the announcement was made on Wednesday morning.  

So if you're a Lauryn Hill fan, you have about four months to brush up on your lyrics for some of her greatest hits such as Can't Take My Eyes Off of You and Lost Ones.

It seems like someone up there has answered our prayers fam and 2019 is going to be lit. 

Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and now Lauryn... there's a lot of saving up that has to be done, ksa'zobalit!

Just minutes after the announcement was made, Twitter went gaga!

Mariechan's industry woes: I fell pregnant & it was shunned upon

Mariechan said when she fell pregnant, she was told that she would 'tarnish' Jamali's image as she wasn't a role model anymore.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Nonhle Thema: I used to think that fame was my purpose

Nonhle said she became self-indulgent and thought fame was her calling in life.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Lockdown star Nandipha Sefoloko shows off her baby bump

Nandipha is six months pregnant.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

ANOTHER ONE! Dr Tumi fills up Voortrekker Monument

Dr Tumi filled up the venue with 30k worshippers and is now waiting for God to tell him where to go next.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm not bothered by being called gay,' says AKA in response to shirtless snaps TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Twitter can't get over OPW's makoti's serving of eyebrows! TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Xae's Idols SA performance that slayed Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  4. Hating on Bonang? The mysterious 'Mr Naidoo' will come for you TshisaLIVE
  5. Boity apologises for previous homophobic tweets: I was young & naive TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

About 100 injured as two passenger trains collide in Joburg
Miguel Louw - this is what we know so far
X