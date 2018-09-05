Utatakho | Lungelo's mom also wants to know 'who's the father of her child?'

Last night's episode of Utatakho reached a whole new level after Lungelo approached the show to find out who is father is, but was left shocked when his mother also had answered questions over his father's identity.

When Lungelo asked the show to help him find his biological father after several enquiries to get his mother to tell him failed, he could have never prepared himself for the disappointment he met.

Not only did his mother reveal that she had no idea who his dad was, she also insisted she'd only ever slept with two men. However, both men did not match Lungelo's DNA, leaving him heartbroken and even more lost than he was.

Twitter felt so sorry for Lungelo, who now didn't even have a prospect of where to look and they felt his mother was reckless in how she treated his search like a joke.

"I also wonder who the father of my child is," she said before laughing.

Tweeps concluded she was savage!