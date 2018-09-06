Drool worthy | The Queen actors start the #JamesBondChallenge

While Idris Elba has a problem with playing the first black James Bond, our fave guys from The Queen are more than ready and capable of filling that space.

Rumours that Idris is set to play the first 007 spy has been doing the rounds forever.

However, it resurfaced again this week after Idris told British newspaper Daily Express that he believed the world wasn't ready for the first black James Bond.

"I do have a problem with being the first black James Bond. I think in England we’ve reached that stage because culturally we’re a lot more diverse but the rest of the world is not like that and I think there’s a real sort of, ‘Oh he’s black – can he do it ’cause he’s black?’”.

Okay now that we've balanced you, let's get down to the real reason of this piece.

Our fave guys from The Queen including Sipho Manzini, Themba Ndaba, Moshe Ndiki and others have started the #JamesBondChallenge.

And damn ladies, it's eye candy for days!