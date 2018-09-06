TshisaLIVE

Hollywood actor Burt Reynolds dead at 82

06 September 2018 - 22:45 By Jessica Levitt
Burt Reynolds accepts the Alpha Male award at the seventh annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 8, 2013.
Burt Reynolds accepts the Alpha Male award at the seventh annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 8, 2013.
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

The world is mourning the loss of Hollywood actor Burt Reynolds after it was confirmed he died on Thursday morning, aged 82.

His agent confirmed he died at the Jupiter Medical Center in Florida.

Reynold starred in blockbusters including Boogie Nights and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

His ability to transcend movie genres and self-mocking attitude made him a firm fan favourite.

His lofe affair with audiences spanned decades and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actor.

Well-known Hollywood stars have also paid their respects to Reynolds with Arnold Schwarzenegger calling Reynolds one of his "heroes" and a "trailblazer." Actor Adam Sandler said Reynolds was a "true legend" and "badass."

