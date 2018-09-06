TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | LOL! Petronella believes you are 'guilty until proven innocent'

06 September 2018 - 10:03 By Chrizelda Kekana
Petronella is Twitter's spirit animal because she's so lit!
Petronella is Twitter's spirit animal because she's so lit!
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

One that's clear for The Queen viewers is that having a friend like Petronella means there will never be a shortage of advice even if English is butchered along the way. 

It is becoming harder and harder for tweeps to imagine a world without Petronella, either fictional or non-fictional. On Wednesday night's episode, when Petronella sat down to have tea with Vee, she shared some pearls of wisdom as she usually does.

Pleading with Vee to give Zack a chance, Petronella cautioned her to remember that a person is always "guilty until proven innocent!” She probably meant to say "innocent until proven guilty" but well... you get the point don't ya?

Can Petronella just win all the awards already?

Just look how serious she was as she murdered that English phrase. Leadership!

We were all actually done with The Queen after that... like we just all died.

The memes are proof!

Mduduzi Mabaso: Suffocate will always follow me

Mans got a new role but the good news is he won't be leaving Rhythm City.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Leshole & Big Boy's trip to Durban is the 'best thing' to happen to Skeem Saam

Anyone wanna show them around?
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Mandla Gaduka on sangomas, job hunting & being booted off Generations

"This is the longest I have gone without a TV job," said Mandla Gaduka.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

New music alert | Langa Mavuso's Mvula is only the beginning of a heartbreak story

Langa Mavuso's latest single will tug at your heartstrings.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Skeem Saam's Clement on TV return: I was glad because I was broke TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I'm not bothered by being called gay,' says AKA in response to shirtless snaps TshisaLIVE
  3. Fikile Mbalula sets Donald straight after 'retweet' disappointment TshisaLIVE
  4. Hating on Bonang? The mysterious 'Mr Naidoo' will come for you TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Here's why Bonang really is style influencer of the year in Africa TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X