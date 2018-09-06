Ishmael on going 'broke': I learnt the hard way about dealing with money

With over 30 years experience in the music industry, few people know more about the ups and downs of fame and fortune than musician Ishmael Morabe, especially when those ups and downs take you from popping bottles to running "dry".

Ishmael's personal life has often hogged headlines, with several rumours of him taking drugs and being bankrupt. Responding to these, the star said he's learned to curb "abantu bazothini syndrome", a pressure that he believes is the main driver behind celebs making bad decisions.

"I've been broke a couple of time. The many reports that said I was broke were not lying, I was. There were many times I was reckless with money, buying things I don't need and spending on things that are not at all beneficial, like drugs. I've since learnt that I have no reason to do such things, so I hope people learn."

He admits that fame has been a school of hard knocks.

"The hardest lesson I've had to learn... and I learnt it the hard way, was to respect money. That personally has been the hardest lesson I had to learn. Respect money, save money because days are not the same. Today you are guaped then all of a sudden, you are dry."