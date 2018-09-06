Mandla Gaduka on sangomas, job hunting & being booted off Generations

It's been ages since Mandla Gaduka was last seen on TV screens, his longest absence since he burst into spotlight with his role as Choppa on Generations, but the star is hopeful of making a return soon.

The actor tells TshisaLIVE that he has been going for auditions but is busy preparing for his role in an explosive upcoming theatre production about the collision of African tradition and religion.

The production, entitled Diketso tells the story of a young girl who refuses to heed a call from her ancestors to become a traditional healer and loses it all including her only son.

Mandla prepared for the role by shadowing someone who was in training be a traditional healer and sat in on several days of instruction. He said at first he battled with the internal struggle between his religion and culture.

"I think for the longest time things associated with sangomas and traditional stuff was shunned upon. It was seen as negative. We were previewing the show and a lot of people who have come have been very quick to slam it or call it disturbing because there seems to be a conflict between the two."

Mandla was last seen on screens in e.tv's Broken Vows and after several long months of looking for work, says he is grateful to be part of a production again.

"TV is quiet right now it seems that no one has money. But as long as I am doing what I love (acting) I don't mind," he added.