Mduduzi Mabaso: Suffocate will always follow me

"It is interesting because I have performed in several shows while on Rhythm City and people tend to still refer to me as Suffocate. I guess it will always follow me but I am trying to take on roles that are different, to step away from that kind of character. I am growing as an actor and trying to explore different avenues," he told TshisaLIVE.

As part of this journey Mduduzi has joined the cast of e.tv's Imbewu as a "self-made millionaire who moves to Joburg to start a new life".

"The role is quite different. I didn't get much of an explanation about the character (when I started) so I made it my own. I am trying hard to step away from characters I have played in the past so I tried to make him as different as I could. He is not a gangster or criminal. He is an honest businessman."

He said he was excited to take on the role and hoped audiences will come to love his new character like Suffocate.

But good news for fans, he won't be leaving Rhythm City soon.

"I haven't left Rhythm City. I am still there. It was not difficult to juggle the roles because we made an arrangement between the productions. It (the role on Imbewu) is a once off but who knows if I will go back in the next season?".