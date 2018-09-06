Tweeps drag Cassper for 'not checking' on his depressed friend
Cassper Nyovest received sad news on Wednesday and decided to share it with followers, but it caused an uproar in the comments section.
The rapper shared a message on Twitter about his childhood friend, who suffered from depression committing suicide.
Just got the news that one of my childhood friends took his life today. Guys depression is a real thing but it can be beaten. Please get help. We need you and we love you. Rea le rata Guys.— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 5, 2018
While the rappers loyal fans offered their condolences, some tweeps saw it as an opportunity to troll Cassper about when last he "checked up" on his friend.
This resulted in a full-blown debate in the comments section of the post.
Really Sata Afrika?
If some people were paid to scrutinize Cassper's life ngaba they are millionaire ngoku pic.twitter.com/ebJyg9iRt2— UJmemes (@emmanuelfish15) September 5, 2018
Yeah childhood friend. I can bet right now you didn't even have his numbers or saw him often as you were supposed to. Vokof......tweeting about depression because it's something we all talk about now, just to be relevant!— Vanessa 🇿🇦|🇬🇧 (@VMakibinyane) September 5, 2018