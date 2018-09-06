TshisaLIVE

Tweeps drag Cassper for 'not checking' on his depressed friend

06 September 2018 - 13:04 By Karishma Thakurdin
Cassper Nyovest reveals his friend took his own life.
Cassper Nyovest reveals his friend took his own life.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest received sad news on Wednesday and decided to share it with followers, but it caused an uproar in the comments section. 

The rapper shared a message on Twitter about his childhood friend, who suffered from depression committing suicide. 

While the rappers loyal fans offered their condolences, some tweeps saw it as an opportunity to troll Cassper about when last he "checked up" on his friend. 

This resulted in a full-blown debate in the comments section of the post. 

Really Sata Afrika? 

Solo refuses to 'play victim' after tweeps suggest he's being snubbed for the likes of Boity

The rapper defended Boity, saying her bagging gigs wasn't a hinderance on his part.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Mduduzi Mabaso: Suffocate will always follow me

Mans got a new role but the good news is he won't be leaving Rhythm City.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Boity on her future as a rapper & those 'ghost writer' claims

Watch out world, Boity's coming for EVERYTHING! 
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Mandla Gaduka on sangomas, job hunting & being booted off Generations

"This is the longest I have gone without a TV job," said Mandla Gaduka.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Skeem Saam's Clement on TV return: I was glad because I was broke TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I'm not bothered by being called gay,' says AKA in response to shirtless snaps TshisaLIVE
  3. Fikile Mbalula sets Donald straight after 'retweet' disappointment TshisaLIVE
  4. Hating on Bonang? The mysterious 'Mr Naidoo' will come for you TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Here's why Bonang really is style influencer of the year in Africa TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X