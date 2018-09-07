Can someone please come collect The Throne’s Odirile?

Can Uber come pick up Odirile because the streets are quarter to done with her crazy schemes on The Throne. Issa alot!

Odirile played by actress Tsholofelo Matshaba has been driving everyone crazy with her antics and after she took Khosi to court this week the streets were a mess.

She was labelled everything from cunning to a genius and was quickly hailed the most evil villain on TV.

Odirile had recently been banished sparking hopes that she would be gone forever but showed up this week to add more drama and trouble.

While fans could hardly believe their eyes she dropped the mic with a "checkmate mommy" moment that had fans ducking for cover.

The only way to react was with some killer memes and jokes about Odirile and her cunning ways.