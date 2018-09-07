Celebs defend Cassper in #FillUp saga against Benny Mayengani, but Twitter's split

Ever since it emerged that Cassper Nyovest plans to take legal action against Tsonga musician Benny Mayengani for using the #FillUp phrase, tweeps have been locked in a 'morals vs ownership debate' that have divided the streets into two different camps.

One camp is being led by EFF CIC Julius Malema and the other by Cassper's industry friends and his nation of Tsibipians.

The argument is that while Cassper may have trademarked the term he didn't invent the concept and according to many people on Twitter this doesn't mean other people cannot fill up stadiums.

While the legal battle is yet to go into full swing the Twitter streets have been trying to make each other see and understand the different perspectives on the matter.