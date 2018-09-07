Celebs defend Cassper in #FillUp saga against Benny Mayengani, but Twitter's split
"We thought Cassper wanted to inspire people, so why is he suing the people he's inspired?" asked a tweep on Twitter.
Ever since it emerged that Cassper Nyovest plans to take legal action against Tsonga musician Benny Mayengani for using the #FillUp phrase, tweeps have been locked in a 'morals vs ownership debate' that have divided the streets into two different camps.
One camp is being led by EFF CIC Julius Malema and the other by Cassper's industry friends and his nation of Tsibipians.
The argument is that while Cassper may have trademarked the term he didn't invent the concept and according to many people on Twitter this doesn't mean other people cannot fill up stadiums.
While the legal battle is yet to go into full swing the Twitter streets have been trying to make each other see and understand the different perspectives on the matter.
Mzansi celebrities came out in defence of Cassper. They rallied behind the rapper saying that ownership is very important and he should be supported for standing up for his "concept".
Fill up trending regardless of who’s side you’re on is still a win for Cassper. That’s the funny part of this entire debacle. 😨🤫😂— #ScorpionKing (@PearlThusi) September 6, 2018
He’s planning to fill up Moses mabida. Any and very time “fill up” gains traction... it gets him closer to that goal- regardless of why- those 2 words are in your head and mind space the is power of a brand. Whether you buy tix or not. https://t.co/IDADbmrSDu— #ScorpionKing (@PearlThusi) September 6, 2018
I feel like people are being knowingly ignorant about this. It doesn’t make business sense to invest in, and successfully popularize, a concept just so others can gain from your investment.— Firebrand (@simphiwedana) September 6, 2018
I get him though. People must come with their own ideas/concepts. Whether he copyrights the term or not other artists must be able to create/follow their own brand identities.— Firebrand (@simphiwedana) September 6, 2018
#FillUp is a pay-off-line composed & created by Cassper for his commercial intention.— Bo Mbindwane (@mbindwane) September 6, 2018
Fact that some among us were able to uplift the ANCYL concept of “economic freedom” & repurpose it, it doesn’t mean the same is allowed in commercial space.
But we strengthen each other when we sit in the same room and resolve things. You have the power to get them both in a room. We all weak until we find resolves. I just expected more that’s all. https://t.co/DBUF9pMWmP— SlikourOnLife (@slikouron) September 6, 2018
However, Twitter is mostly behind Benny with many saying Cassper can't go and trademark something that wasn't started by him in the first place. They reasoned that people like the late Brenda Fassie filled up stadiums way before Cassper and he can't stop others from doing the same thing.
Tweeps also felt the CIC was doing the right thing.
EFF CONDEMNS THE MOVE BY HIP HOP ARTIST CASSPER NYOVEST TO SUE TSONGA ARTISTS BENNY MAYENGANI FOR USING THE WORDS “FILL UP” FOR HIS CONCERT pic.twitter.com/iqQcFumQ2O— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 6, 2018
I'm so disappointed that Cassper Nyovest wants to monopolise a concept that has unified South Africans. Shouldn't he be proud that he has empowered local artists to #FillUp stadiums???— Cathy Bulelwa Mgwayi (@MsCatheee) September 6, 2018
3 years later you are taking the same dreamers to court #FillUp pic.twitter.com/kuQeRcjqEo— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) September 6, 2018
Now that Cassper legally owns the words #FillUp what do we say at the garage? Please quench my car's thirst with R100 unleaded 95 pic.twitter.com/p7qM4OCeMt— Saturnite (@Saturnite1) September 6, 2018
So vele Cassper Nyovest thinks he can own words from English asena matric!? #FillUp pic.twitter.com/QAnk2AYDob— Motho Wa Modimo 🙏🏽 (@evanspetlo) September 6, 2018
I've been doing "fill up" the missing words from STD1 in the 80s. Jikijiki Cassper Nyovest says #FillUp is his trademark & is suing people left & right. pic.twitter.com/tQQPP2Hl8w— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) September 6, 2018
Let Cassper #FillUp Moses Mabhida Alone then, it's his trademark akere! pic.twitter.com/oNxhqbhjkj— Mncedisi (@Oksalayo) September 6, 2018
#FillUp— Muchoo (@AnthonyTiro11) September 6, 2018
Did Cassper pay "The Lion King crew" for calling himself Mufasa ? pic.twitter.com/NzCSThSAZM
I know you play like you humble but we just one and the same. #FillUp pic.twitter.com/CKPUOpnb8L— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) September 6, 2018