Celebs defend Cassper in #FillUp saga against Benny Mayengani, but Twitter's split

"We thought Cassper wanted to inspire people, so why is he suing the people he's inspired?" asked a tweep on Twitter.

07 September 2018 - 09:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rapper Cassper Nyovest says #FillUp belongs to him and to use it you must pay.
Image: Cassper Nyovest/Instagram

Ever since it emerged that Cassper Nyovest plans to take legal action against Tsonga musician Benny Mayengani for using the #FillUp phrase, tweeps have been locked in a 'morals vs ownership debate' that have divided the streets into two different camps.

One camp is being led by EFF CIC Julius Malema and the other by Cassper's industry friends and his nation of Tsibipians.

The argument is that while Cassper may have trademarked the term he didn't invent the concept and according to many people on Twitter this doesn't mean other people cannot fill up stadiums.

While the legal battle is yet to go into full swing the Twitter streets have been trying to make each other see and understand the different perspectives on the matter.

Julius Malema labels Cassper Nyovest a 'bully' in #FillUp battle - Twitter goes crazy!

EFF leader Julius Malema has pledged to support Benny Mayengani against Cassper Nyovest in court.
2 hours ago

Mzansi celebrities came out in defence of Cassper. They rallied behind the rapper saying that ownership is very important and he should be supported for standing up for his "concept".

However, Twitter is mostly behind Benny with many saying Cassper can't go and trademark something that wasn't started by him in the first place. They reasoned that people like the late Brenda Fassie filled up stadiums way before Cassper and he can't stop others from doing the same thing.

Tweeps also felt the CIC was doing the right thing.

