IN MEMES | Diamond finally gets caught, now can someone kill him already?

07 September 2018 - 09:59 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actor Zolisa Xaluva plays Diamond the villain on The Queen.
The Queen's viewers have tagged along as the Mabuzas and the Khozas ran after Diamond in what seemed like a never-ending maze and now that the villain has been captured, all they want is for him to die but it doesn't seem likely.

You know when a person has pulled a Zuma aka Phunyuka bam'phethe like Diamond has eventually you start to lose faith in him ever being captured or killed or at least being made to pay for his sins.

This is the reason fans of the telenovela don't understand why Harriet and her squad don't understand that Diamond is not the kind you "save to kill later!". 

With the amount of times tweeps have watched Diamond escape from risky situations, all they want is for the guy to die or something to that effect.

And they had the memes for their feels.

