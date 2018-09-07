IN MEMES | Diamond finally gets caught, now can someone kill him already?
The Queen's viewers have tagged along as the Mabuzas and the Khozas ran after Diamond in what seemed like a never-ending maze and now that the villain has been captured, all they want is for him to die but it doesn't seem likely.
You know when a person has pulled a Zuma aka Phunyuka bam'phethe like Diamond has eventually you start to lose faith in him ever being captured or killed or at least being made to pay for his sins.
This is the reason fans of the telenovela don't understand why Harriet and her squad don't understand that Diamond is not the kind you "save to kill later!".
With the amount of times tweeps have watched Diamond escape from risky situations, all they want is for the guy to die or something to that effect.
And they had the memes for their feels.
#TheQueenMzansi don't tell me that Harriet is considering not to kill Diamond pic.twitter.com/cyp7F2xsA9— MitchelleKaroro🌻 (@mitchellekaroro) September 6, 2018
GOT HIM!— The Grownup Huey Freeman 😏 (@JeraZW) September 6, 2018
After weeks of searching the Khozas and Mabuzas finally got Diamond ♦
This is as big as the day they got Osama Bin Laden
Last night on #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/kpQyXpjHBQ
#thequeenmzansi if Diamonds is not killed im going after him myself, im gonna feed him to the Alexandra rats. Let him walk free nizobona.@Connie_Ferguson @TheQueen_Mzansi pic.twitter.com/dzqNOjNdjw— The Black Prince (@Nkosana03263162) September 6, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi how is diamond still alive?😕 pic.twitter.com/6ZI8Ez4nUh— Sparkle Purple (@hamese_rainie) September 6, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi> that's how Diamond looks at them. pic.twitter.com/V7ORqO45Ry— Johnny Sebothuma. (@JohnnySebothum1) September 6, 2018
Will anyone ever get rid of Diamond vele? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/uMla5o37Cl— Linda .A. Zimba❤️#MTVShugaAudition (@liin_Alexander) September 6, 2018
I swear if Diamond doesn't die am done with the Queen rather watch muvhango can't stand his character anymore @Connie_Ferguson #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/rh4YSC16oe— ❤LEBOGANG❤ANIKKIE❤ (@nikkie_lee3) September 6, 2018
@Mzansimagic— Katlegmoleme (@katlegomoleme28) September 6, 2018
mare who's going to kill diamond#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Q5MRyeu4hT
Brutus why didn't you torture Diamond harder ? Or atleast pressed him harder😭😭😂😂😭😭😭#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/XygVOpMx8G— Linda .A. Zimba❤️#MTVShugaAudition (@liin_Alexander) September 6, 2018
So Diamond is Gonna last another episode vele? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/yDizY6HRzx— 👑Amu👑 (@_Kaemetso) September 6, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi they should just kill Diamond. Do they honestly think he would give them the Columbian contacts? Nje for keeping him alive? Next thing uzophuncuka baphinde bantantazele pic.twitter.com/gpR6wYMM1a— Ndingu MAMKHWEMNTE👑💎 (@AnasoYantolo) September 6, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Diamond will escape pic.twitter.com/dXapzNZxcS— Kgomotso Williams (@Kg_Pikachu) September 6, 2018