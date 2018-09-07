On his powerful new album‚ Kamikaze‚ Eminem brings back the rap diss big time.

The album is filled with Eminem's lyrical majesty as he disses everyone from Machine Gun Kelly to electro-rap duo Die Antwoord.

On the track "Greatest"‚ Em raps: "I know there's people that are pissed about the way I mispronounced a name‚ DIE ANTWOORD! F**k‚ I still can't say this s**t‚ but how quickly they forget / Who the f**k I was now Ninja try to duck my slugs / To let ya girl get f***ed by Muggs.”