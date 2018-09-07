TshisaLIVE

Die Antwoord klap back SA style at Eminem

07 September 2018 - 09:25 By Reuben Goldberg
Image: Via Die Antwoord's Instagram

On his powerful new album‚ Kamikaze‚ Eminem brings back the rap diss big time.

The album is filled with Eminem's lyrical majesty as he disses everyone from Machine Gun Kelly to electro-rap duo Die Antwoord.

On the track "Greatest"‚ Em raps: "I know there's people that are pissed about the way I mispronounced a name‚ DIE ANTWOORD! F**k‚ I still can't say this s**t‚ but how quickly they forget / Who the f**k I was now Ninja try to duck my slugs / To let ya girl get f***ed by Muggs.”

Die Antwoord lashed back in a video response that begins: "Yo‚ Em‚ how you doing‚ brah? Sorry we haven’t hit you back in a second but we just heard your new shit. You’re so funny."

WARNING: The video below contains explicit language

Long may the rap battles continue.

