Julius Malema labels Cassper Nyovest a 'bully' in #FillUp battle - Twitter goes crazy!

It was a complete smackdown on Twitter after EFF leader Julius Malema tackled Cassper Nyovest for filing legal action against Tsonga musician Benny Mayengani for using the #FillUp phrase, which he apparently trademarked over a year ago.

Benny hosted a concert called #FillUpGiyaniStadium in Limpopo last weekend and apparently did not "get permission" from Cassper to use the phrase.

Earlier this week Cassper's management told Sowetan that the rapper trademarked the phrase over a year ago and planned to take legal action against Benny.

On Thursday afternoon Malema caused a Twitter meltdown after he pledged the EFF's support in the legal battle.