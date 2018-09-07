Nicki Minaj donates R380k to former Cosby star working at grocery store
Imagine seeing your fave working behind the counter at Shoprite? That was the shock many had this week when it was revealed that former US TV star Geoffrey Owens had fallen on hard times and was working at grocery store.
The man who shot into the global spotlight for his role as Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show was working at the shop while looking for acting gigs.
His situation touched music superstar Nicki Minaj who on Thursday offered $25,000 (R380,000) to Geoffrey.
"This man is a whole f**king legend. That man is now getting so many opportunities, I personally want to donate $25,000," she told listeners on her Queen Radio Beats 1 show.
She also slammed the woman who apparently took a photo of Geoffrey working at the store, calling her a "stupid f**k" for “trying to embarrass this hardworking man".
S/O to #GeoffreyOwens (aka Elvin/#CosbyShow). Ppl who don’t pay your bills, can’t judge your journey. Salute to U brotha. 👊🏾✊🏾💪🏾#TeamDl #StayStrong #HappyLaborDay pic.twitter.com/T7HtU7W8Lx— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) September 3, 2018
Award-winning director Tyler Perry also offered Geoffrey a job on an upcoming production and said he had respect for people who hustled between gigs.
"Geoffrey Owens, I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist," he wrote on Twitter.
Meanwhile former Destiny's Child singer LaTavia Roberson said she knew Geoffrey's struggles and revealed she had to get a job at a record shop after being "removed from the group".
"I understand Geoffrey Owens after I was removed from the group I ended up working at a lil record shop I think in Acres Homes. People used to come in just to see if it was really me. However, I still had to feed my family and survive. So applause to him for not giving up!" she told fans.