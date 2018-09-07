Nicki Minaj donates R380k to former Cosby star working at grocery store

Imagine seeing your fave working behind the counter at Shoprite? That was the shock many had this week when it was revealed that former US TV star Geoffrey Owens had fallen on hard times and was working at grocery store.

The man who shot into the global spotlight for his role as Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show was working at the shop while looking for acting gigs.

His situation touched music superstar Nicki Minaj who on Thursday offered $25,000 (R380,000) to Geoffrey.

"This man is a whole f**king legend. That man is now getting so many opportunities, I personally want to donate $25,000," she told listeners on her Queen Radio Beats 1 show.

She also slammed the woman who apparently took a photo of Geoffrey working at the store, calling her a "stupid f**k" for “trying to embarrass this hardworking man".